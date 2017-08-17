Delhi High Court on High Alert After Bomb Threat

The Delhi High Court was on Thursday put on high alert after the police received an anonymous call about a bomb threat on its premises, which later turned out to be a hoax.Soon after the call was received around 11 am, Delhi Police Commandos of the Quick Reaction Team were instantly deployed at Gate-5 of the High Court along with the Bomb Disposal Squad and fire tender vehicles.The call was received by the control room from a man who claimed to have planted bombs inside the court complex, the police said.The bomb squad was alerted and the entire court complex thoroughly scanned. However, the call was found to be a hoax, they said. Intensive search was carried out and sniffer dogs deployed.The police are on the lookout for the caller who has since switched off his phone. Senior police officials, including the ACP, were in high court and held meeting with the HC Registrar General D K Sharma in this regard, court sources told PTI.Delhi High Court Bar Association Ex-officio Abhijat confirmed that the police had received such a call. "The police has received a call and search is going on. However work and court proceedings have not been affected," he said.