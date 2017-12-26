Delhi Jal Board Hikes Water Tariff by 20%, Consumption Till 20,000 Litres Still Free

The Delhi government on Tuesday raised water tariffs in the national capital for the first time since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power nearly three years ago. Families consuming more than 20,000 liters of water per month will now have to shell out Rs 28 per litre extra every month, which works out to a hike of 85 paise per day. However, the government has not decided to raise the tariff for families that consume less than 20,000 liters.“No change in water tariff in Delhi for households using upt o 20,000 litres per month for third consecutive year. (For those consuming) above 20,000 litres, a 20% combined hike on water and sewer charges approved in Delhi Jal Board meeting,” Nagendar Sharma, Delhi government spokesperson and advisor to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said after a meeting of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).This is the first ever water hike in the last three years and DJB Vice-Chairman Dinesh Mohaniya, who is also the AAP MLA from Sangam Vihar, said, “No change in water tariffs, still 20 kl free per family, just Rs 28 increased per month above 20 kl, it’s just 0.85 paisa per day.”During the 2013 and 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, the AAP rode to power on a campaign against high water tariffs in the city. Arvind Kejriwal had promised that after coming to power, the AAP government in Delhi would provide free water to Delhi residents who consumed less than 20,000 litres a month.