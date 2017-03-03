After 22 Years, Delhi Labourers to Get 37% Hike in Minimum Wages

New Delhi: After a gap of 22 years, minimum wages in the national capital were hiked by 37%, benefitting around 50 lakh families.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal approved the Minimum Wages Bill on Friday and it would come into effect from March 6 this year.

The minimum wages would go up from Rs 9,724 to Rs 13,350 a month for unskilled labourers, from Rs 10,764 to Rs 14,698 for semi-skilled labourers, and from Rs 11,830 to Rs 16,182 for skilled labourers, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal on February 25 gave his nod to the file which was then sent to the Lt Governor's Office.

Thanking the Lt Governor for giving his nod in a short time, Kejriwal said the notification would be issued on Monday, after which the hike would come into effect.

"It is a historic increase in the minimum wages and biggest among all governments since Independence," the CM said.

It was the second attempt by the AAP government to revise minimum wages after then Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung turned down the previous decision to revise wages by about 50 per cent on procedural grounds.

(With agency inputs)