Delhi May Breathe a Little Easy After Light Rain Today, Says Met Department
A dense blanket of smog enveloped Delhi this week, prompting authorities to announce the "odd-even" rationing of cars from November 13 for five days, closure of schools till tomorrow and a four-fold hike in parking fee for vehicles.
Women wearing masks walk past a road barrier on a smoggy day in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Delhi woke up to a hazy morning on Saturday, with the weather office predicting light rainfall later in the day, which may clear the smog enveloping the national capital.
According to the Met department, humidity levels in the national capital shot up to 91 per cent this morning.
"The minimum temperature was recorded at 12.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal," an official of the department said. Visibility was recorded at 800 metres at 5.30 AM, which dropped further to 500 metres by 8.30 AM.
The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 30 degrees Celsius, the official said.
