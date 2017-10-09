Delhi Metro Fare to Increase Tomorrow As DMRC Rejects Kejriwal's Request

: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday refused to defer metro fare hike despite Delhi chief minister Kejriwal's opposition to it. The board members discussed Kejriwal's proposal but decided to go ahead with recommendations of Fare Fixation Committee (FCC), to be made effective from October 10.Nominee directors of the Delhi government conveyed that the CM wanted the postponement of the fare hike and formation of a new FFC. The Board was informed that under Section 37 of the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002, recommendations of the FFC are binding on metro rail authorities.Subsequently, the Board noted that it does not have the authority to consider/defer implementation of the recommendations of the FFC.Kejriwal had written to the Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Ministry to issue a direction to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to put on hold the proposed hike in fares, as recommended by 4th Fare Fixation Committee (FCC).The Centre has informed the Delhi government that the Metro Act does not allow it to put on hold the hike in Delhi Metro fares which will be effective from October 10, an official had said on Saturday.The Centre, however, said a fresh committee to fix fares could be considered if the Delhi government agrees to provide over Rs 3,000 crore every year to DMRC, said the source, quoting a letter sent on Friday by union minister Hardeep Singh Puri to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, in response to Kejriwal's letter, said, "Your suggestion that this ministry direct that the fare increase be kept on hold overlooks the fact the central government does not have any such authority. Tampering with the recommendations of FFC is legally untenable."Fares will go up by a maximum of Rs 10 after the latest hike comes into effect.The existing fare structure is: up to 2 kms - Rs 10, 2-5 kms - Rs 15, 5-12 kms - Rs 20, 12-21 kms - Rs 30, 21-32 kms - Rs 40 and for journeys beyond 32 kms - Rs 50.From October 10, for a distance of up to two kilometres, the fare will remain Rs 10, but for a distance between two and five kilometres, it will go up from Rs 15 to Rs 20. For the subsequent slabs, it will go up by Rs 10 each, which means the maximum fare will be Rs 60.