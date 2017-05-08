Delhi Metro Hikes Fares, Maximum Charge Now Rs 50

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday hiked its fares.

After the hike, there will be different rates on working days as opposed to Sundays and public holidays.

The revised fares are: Rs 10 for up to 2 km, Rs 15 for 2 to 5 km, Rs 20 for 5 to 12 km, Rs 30 for 12 to 21 km, Rs 40 for 21 to 32 km, and Rs 50 for beyond 32 km.

For Sundays and national holidays, January 26, August 15 and October 26, the fare will be: Rs 10 for up to 12 km, Rs 20 for 12-21 km, Rs 30 for 21-32 km and Rs 40 for beyond 32 km.

Apart from this, the DMRC is also offering a 10 percent discount to people who travel in off peak hours. The discount will be applicable from Monday to Saturday for rider who exit between 6 to 8 AM, 12 to 5 PM and after 9 PM to closing time.