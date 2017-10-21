Delhi Metro Services Halted for 45 Minutes Due to Technical Snag on Blue Line

Delhi: Visuals from Rajiv Chowk metro station, taken soon after disruption occurred in services due to a technical glitch. pic.twitter.com/X9NSBhKW6q — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2017

Delhi Metro services were hit on Saturday morning after a technical glitch. The Noida/Vaishali to Dwarka route remained shut for 45 minutes causing inconvenience to commuters.People said there were no announcements about the snag and they were not even allowed to leave the stations. The massive footfall due to Bhai Duj made matters worse.DMRC officials said a pantograph of a train got entangled in Overhead Equipment (OHE) between Rajiv Chowk and RK Ashram section, while approaching the Rajiv Chowk station around 9:20 am.The train was stuck for around 45 minutes close to the station and passengers had to be evacuated through the emergency gate. DMRC said the OHE team undertook the restoration work and the train was removed from service at 10:05 am.A Delhi Metro spokesperson said trains were run on short loop between Yamuna Bank and Noida/Vaishali and between Karol Bagh and Dwarka Sec-21. He added that single line train operations were carried out between Karol Bagh and Yamuna Bank section.