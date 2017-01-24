Delhi Metro Services to be Partially Curtailed for R-Day, Beating Retreat

New Delhi: Metro services will be partially curtailed on January 26 and January 29 in view of the security arrangements for the Republic Day and Beating Retreat ceremony, the DMRC on Monday said.

"As per instructions of Delhi Police, schedules of train services on Line 2 (HUDA City Centre Samaypur Badli), Line 3 (Noida City Centre Dwarka Sector 21), Line -4 (Yamuna Bank to Vaishali) have been partially modified for January 26," it said.

"On Republic Day, for Line 2, entry and exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will closed from 06:00 AM up to 12:00 noon. Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg (erstwhile Race Course) metro stations entry and exit will be closed from 08:45 AM to 12:00 noon.

"Central Secretariat station will only be used for interchange of passengers between Line 2 and Line 6," the DMRC said in a statement.

On Line 3 (Dwarka Sector 21 Noida City Centre) and Line 4 (Vaishali to Yamuna Bank), train services will be stopped at Mandi House and Pragati Maidan Metro stations during the period when parade passes under Tilak Bridge.

"However, actual time of stoppage of train movement will be on receipt of directions from New Delhi Police Control Room. During this period (train stoppage), trains will be run in three short loops on this corridor -- NOIDA City Centre to Indraprastha; Vaishali to Yamuna Bank and Dwarka Sector 21 to Barakhamba Road," it added.

For Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29 metro services at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations of Line 2 (HUDA City Centre Samaypur Badli) will not be available from 2.00 PM to 6.30 PM, it said.

"However, interchange of passengers from Line 2 to Line 6 (ITO/Mandi House to Badarpur/Escorts Mujesar) and vice versa will be allowed at Central Secretariat Metro station during this period. Normal services at these stations will be restored at 6:30 PM," the statement said.

In addition, all metro parking lots will be closed from 6.00 AM on January 25 to 2.00 PM on January 26 as part of the security arrangements.