Delhi Metro Services to Remain Partially Inaccessible on Republic Day

New Delhi: ITO Metro Station on Violet Line (ITO-Escorts Mujesar) will remain closed between 9.30 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Republic Day, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Wednesday.

The train service during this period will terminate at Mandi House -- the preceding metro station.

The service will remain normal between the time of commencement of metro service on that day and 9.30 a.m. but the entry and exit will be allowed only from gate number 1 and 5 during these early hours.

This is in addition to a communique the DMRC had issued earlier, stating that metro services on Yellow Line (HUDA City Centre-Samaypur Badli) and Blue Line (Vaishali and Noida City Centre-Dwarka Sector 21) will be partially curtailed on January 26.

According to it, the entry and exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will remain closed from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. while Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg (earlier Race Course) stations will be inaccessible from 8.45 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For commuters using Blue Line, the transporter said: "The train services will be stopped at Mandi House and Pragati Maidan Metro stations during the period when parade passes under Tilak Bridge. However, actual time of stoppage of train movement will be on receipt of directions from New Delhi Police Control Room."

It issued special directions for the Beating Retreat ceremony also, which is going to be held on January 29.

"Metro services at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations (HUDA City Centre -Samaypur Badli) will not be available from 2 p.m. to 6.30 p.m," the DMRC said for the Sunday ceremony adding that services will be normal after 6.30 p.m.

However, the interchange of trains from the Central Secretariat station will be allowed during all working hours on both the days.

Keeping the security aspect in mind, it prohibited the use of all Metro parking lots also from 6 a.m. on January 25 till 2 p.m. on January 26.