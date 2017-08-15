Delhi Metro Timings and Parking on August 15 on Independence Day

Keeping security concerns in view ahead of the Independence Day, the Delhi Metro will keep the parking lots at all its stations closed till 2pm on August 15, Tuesday."Parking facilities will not be available at the Delhi Metro stations from 6 am on Monday i.e, August 14, 2017, till 2 p.m. on Tuesday i.e, August 15, 2017, in view of the security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day," a statement from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.Delhi Metro will also keep entries and exits restricted on its Heritage Line network (ITO-Kashmere Gate) on Independence Day, with commuter access limited to select gates.Stations at Delhi Gate, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid and ITO will see some of their gates closed for security reasons, the Delhi Metro Rail Corp said in a communique.Train services between Indraprastha and Mandi House will run as normal, except when the Prime Minister's convoy passes through Tilak Marg. When that happens, the train service between the two stations will be suspended.(With IANS inputs)