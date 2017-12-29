Delhi Nursery Admissions 2018-19: Points Criteria & Fees of Top 5 Schools in New Delhi



Delhi Nursery Admissions 2018-19 have begun on 27December 2017, this week, and parents are either queuing up at schools or filling the admission forms online. Amongst many parameters to choose a school, the cost of education is a significant deciding factor that includes monthly tuition fee, annual fee, transport fee, meals fee and the misc fee charged by the schools. Let’s take a look at the fee structure of Top 5 Schools in New Delhi picked according to Education World C-Fore Survey 2017 along with the points criteria to ascertain chances of admissions of your ward to these Top 5:Vasant Valley School, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi has stood out in various surveys independently conducted in 2017. The school has released the admission parameters and points on its official website that include equal weightage of 25 points given to Neighborhood andRanked #2 in Delhi in Education World C-Fore Survey 2017, The Shri Ram School, Vasant Vihar & Moulsari, Delhi made it to the top. The school has given 50 points for Neighborhood, 35 points to Alumni/Sibling, 40 points for Staff Child and 10 points for First Born.Interested parents can check the points criteria at the below-mentioned URL:Fee structure is not mentioned on the official website of TSRS.Sanskriti School has been a coveted name in the Delhi NCR region and the school keeps a stack of seats for wards of government employees. For General Category, the school has kept Distance as the major criteria with 0 to 30 points, Sibling gets 25 points and wards of alumni too get 25 points.Parents can get the admission criteria and guidelines at the below mentioned url:The school has clearly mentioned the school fee structure on its official website that can be accessed at the below url:The Mother’s International School, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Delhi took the 4spot. MIS too has given highest weightage to Neighborhood with 40 points, Girl Child gets additional 10 points, sibling gets 30 points and wards of alumni get 20 points.The detailed list of criteria can be found at:The school has also listed the points for different areas in its vicinity that can be accessed at:And the fee structure can be accessed at:Ranked# 5 in the Education World C-Fore Survey 2017 Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi tops the schools listed above in Internationalism parameter. The school has allocated 36 points for neighborhood, 32 points for sibling, 24 points for alumni, 5 points for single-parent and 3 points for girl child.Parents can check the details at the below url:Although the school fee structure is not clearly mentioned on the school’s website, here’s a glance from a previous year: