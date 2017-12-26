Delhi Nursery Admissions 2018-19: Schools Release Admission Criteria, Admission Process Starts Tomorrow
The application forms will be made available tomorrow i.e. 27th December 2017 for Nursery admissions to entry level classes for children below 6 years of age. The application submission will conclude on 17th January 2018.
Image for representation.
Delhi Nursery Admissions 2018-19 will start tomorrow for 1,500 private unaided recognized schools in the Delhi NCT region.
Schools have released the parameters or criteria for admissions on their official websites.
The application submission will conclude on 17th January 2018.
The schools are slated to release the points given to each applicant on 2nd February 2018 and the first list of selected candidates will be out on 15th February 2018. However, this time parents will be given around 5 days to respond to queries as compared to just 2 days given in the last session.
Once the second list of selected candidates for nursery admissions is released, parents will be given 7 days to respond to the queries related to points.
Although schools are free to layout their admission criteria and point system, the Directorate of Education has formed monitoring cells to ensure the schools do not include any of the 62 criterion that were abolished by the Delhi Government earlier this year.
Parents can raise grievances if any with the DOE on its official website www.edudel.nic.in
Parents must check the point system and parameters released by the schools they wish to apply for from their official website and apply accordingly.
For example, DPS R K Puram has released its Registration & Admission Process – General Category (Open Seats) for Pre-School (Nursery Admission) 2018 – 2019 for its Junior Schools – DPS Vasant Vihar & DPS East of Kailash. The same can be accessed on its official website at the below mentioned url: https://www.dpsrkp.net/admission/2018-19/admission_nursery_2018_19_general.php
