Delhi Police Chief Alok Verma Appointed New CBI Director

New Delhi: Delhi Police chief Alok Verma was on Thursday appointed the next director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The post of CBI director had been lying vacant for over one month following Anil Sinha's retirement on December 2. At present, Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana is the interim director of the investigating agency.

Verma’s name was cleared by a three-member selection panel headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and comprising Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar and Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge as members.

Kharge is understood to have recorded his dissent note on Verma's name, during the meeting of the selection committee held on January 16, on the ground that the officer had never served in CBI.

Verma made it to the top post in the premier investigating agency pipping a number of contenders, including Director General of Indo Tibetan Border Police Krishna Choudhary and Maharashtra's Director General of Police SC Mathur.

As CBI chief, Verma will have a fixed two-year tenure.

Verma, a 1979 batch IPS officer of Arunachal Pradesh- Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, took over as Delhi Police Commissioner on February 29, 2016.

Verma, 59, who belongs to Delhi, has worked in various positions in Delhi Police, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Mizoram and in the Intelligence Bureau.

Before being appointed as Delhi Police Commissioner, he was Director General of Tihar Prisons here.

Verma is the 27th Director (including two acting chief) of the CBI.

(With PTI inputs)