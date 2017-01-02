Delhi Police Constable Shoots Himself Dead at Supreme Court
Representative Image
New Delhi: A Delhi Police head constable committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver at a police post in Supreme Court early this morning.
Delhi: Delhi Police head constable, Chand Pal, committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver near Gate G of Supreme Court
— ANI (@ANI_news) January 2, 2017
According to ANI report, the head constable, Chand Pal, shot himself near Gate G of Supreme Court on Monday.
