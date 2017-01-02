»
1-min read

Delhi Police Constable Shoots Himself Dead at Supreme Court

News18.com

First published: January 2, 2017, 10:26 AM IST | Updated: 22 hours ago
Representative Image

New Delhi: A Delhi Police head constable committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver at a police post in Supreme Court early this morning.

According to ANI report, the head constable, Chand Pal, shot himself near Gate G of Supreme Court on Monday.

