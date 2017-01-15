Delhi Police Holds Grievance Redressal Meeting With African National

New Delhi: Delhi Police conducted a meeting with the representatives of African national on Saturday.

This meeting was chaired by joint commissioner of police RP Upadhyaya and Sanjay Bhatia, deputy commissioner of police. The meeting was part of the sensitisation session that was started by Delhi Police after the death of Congolese national Masonda Ketanda Oliver in May last year.

There was unrest when Oliver was murdered in the national capital. So much that External Affairs minister, Sushma Swaraj, had to step in and assure that the murder was not racial and that the country was committed towards the safety and security of African national.

Delhi Police then decided to hold regular meetings with the representatives of African nationals. According to senior officials there was a gap and since a long time there was no exchange of note between them.

"It's the start of new year and we had not met since a long time, therefore we decided to conduct a meeting with the representatives of African nationals to address their issues," said DCP Sanjay Bhaita, also the sub-nodal officer.

In the meeting, the African nationals addressed their issues. Some of them asked for English speaking constable at the police station, said a senior police officer.

They said when they go to police station there is a lack of communication because of non-English speaking duty officers and constable. Some also asked the cops to be more sensitive towards them.

A senior police officer said sometime staff are a little apathetical. But they are also being sensitized, assured a senior police officer.