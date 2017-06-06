Delhi Police Nab Gangster Who Used WhatsApp to Escape Detection

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a wanted gangster who had been evading them using WhatsApp.

Manish, a sharp shooter of Tilu Gang wanted in several cases, told police that he used to call his associates on Whatsapp to evade police.

He also disclosed during interrogation that he along with his other associates killed Sanjay Kumar Verma, a resident Shahbad Dairy, in March which was a result of gang rivalry.

Police of worked out four cases after his arrest. They are conducting more raids to lookout for other members of the gang.

They have also recovered a sophisticated pistol along with five live cartridges, a stolen motorcycle and an iPhone.