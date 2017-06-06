Delhi Police Questions Jet Airways Pilots on DGCA Complaint
File image of Jet Airways aircraft. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Ten Jet Airways pilots were on Tuesday questioned by the Delhi police after aviation regulator DGCA filed a complaint alleging that they had put up obscene posts on a WhatsApp group.
They were questioned at the Lodhi Colony police station.
"The pilots have been called in for questioning on the basis of a complaint by the DGCA. They have been called in for an inquiry," a senior police official said.
The pilots were in the capital after they were directed by the DGCA to appear before it on Tuesday after its Joint Director General took offence at not being addressed with the correct designation in a letter written by them to him.
Sources said the DGCA official suspended the ten pilots from flying duties and asked the airline to check their "mental alertness" since "they could not even quote a designation properly".
There was no immediate comment from Jet Airways and the DGCA.
