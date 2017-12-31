Delhi Police Suggests Alternative Routes for New Year's Eve

Delhi Traffic Police has made various arrangements on routes across the city with a special focus in and around Connaught Place, in a bid to provide a hassle-free experience to commuters on the eve of New Year.All private and public transport vehicles shall be restricted from 8.30 pm onwards at Connaught Place in central Delhi till the celebrations end, an official release said."Vehicular traffic in the inner, middle or outer circle area of Connaught Place will be restricted," it said.Vehicles will not be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond R/A Mandi House, R/A Bengali Market, North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover, Minto Road Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg crossing, Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Railway Station), RK Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing, R/A Gole Market, R/A GPO, Patel Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Road -Ferozshah Road Crossing, Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane, R/A Windsor Place, the release said.However, vehicles with labels issued by Delhi Traffic Police and emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass through."A special drive against drunken driving, jumping signals and dangerous driving will be undertaken by the traffic police," it said.Other areas where special arrangements have been made include - Saket, M-Block Market Greater Kailash, Chirag Delhi, New Friends Colony, Defence Colony, South-Extn, Mehrauli, Aya Nagar Border, Khan Pur, Nehru Place near Eros Hotel, Govind Puri Metro Station, Vasant Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Kapashera, Dwarka, Rajouri Garden, Netaji Subash Place, Rohini, Pitampura, Ashok Vihar, G T Karnal Road, Karkardooma, Laxmi Nagar, Preet Vihar, Mayur Vihar Ph-I and II.Alternative routes suggested by the police are North-South movement (Ring Road from ISBT to Ashram or via Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Mathura Road to reach Ashram and via vice-versa or via ISBT, Rani Jhansi Marg, Punchkuyan Road, Mandir Marg, Park Street, Mother Teresa Crescent Road & beyond or via Rani Jhansi Marg, Punchkuyan Road, Hanuman Murti, Ring Road)."For East-West Movement Ring Road, Bhairon Road, C Hexagon-India Gate, Akbar Road, Mother Teresa Crescent, R/A RML, Park Street and Shankar Road have been suggested," the release added.