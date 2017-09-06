Delhi Police to Investigate Chat Messages of British Paedophile, Talk to Other Victims

Day after a 53-year-old British national was arrested from south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area, for sexually abusing minor boys at a blind school, his phone records have revealed that he was chatting with several other boys, not necessarily from the blind school that he frequented.Murray Denis Ward was in the habit of chatting up young boys and sending obscene photographs and videos to them. He would also ask them to send their photographs in exchange.Ward was arrested on Monday for sexually abusing at least three visually impaired boys at the National Association for the Blind (NAB), RK Puram. According to police, Ward used to visit the school run by the association on a regular basis, as he has been a donor here, for the last eight to nine years.Ward’s chat messages have revealed that he would often ask his young victims if they had a boyfriend or a girlfriend, if they have had any sexual experience.While the children at the blind school were in awe of the British national, they never spoke of the abuse. It was only when a staff member recorded the accused’s activities that he was caught. The management then took it to the police, who booked him under Sections 3D, 4, 9K, 10 of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.Ward’s phone records have revealed that he enjoyed having sexual encounters with younger people. According to police, he also tried to justify his acts of abusing the visually impaired children of “making them aware of things”.However, none of the other students at the institute have come forward with a complaint other than three boys. Police officials now plan to send a female sub-inspector to the families of the other students with whom he had been chatting.Neither the children nor the accused have revealed the time since when he had started the abuse.Moreover, police is also probing the angle of an international racket as there were several objectionable video clips on his Macbook that he had uploaded and exchanged with others on WhatsApp.Ward, police said, is from Gloucestershire, United Kingdom. Till April this year, he was an employee with Sterlite Technology Limited in Gurgaon. He has a wife and three kids, who live in the UK. Ward had suffered a paralytic attack in February this year.