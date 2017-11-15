Delhi Pollution: Centre Advances Implementation of BS-VI Norms For Cars to April 2018 Instead of 2020

In light of the deteriorating air quality in New Delhi, ministry of petroleum and natural gas on Wednesday decided to advance the implementation of Bharat Standard (BS)-VI compliant fuel in the national capital territory to 1 April, 2018.“Taking into account the serious pollution levels in Delhi and adjoining areas, Petroleum Ministry in consultation with Public Oil Marketing Companies has decided for advancing of BS-VI grade auto fuels in NCT of Delhi w.e.f 01.04.2018 instead of 01.04.2020. OMCs have also been asked to examine the possibility of introduction of BS-VI auto fuels in the whole of NCR area w.e.f 01.04.2019,” said the ministry in a statement on 15 November.Earlier, BS-VI compliant fuel was supposed to be rolled out from 1 April, 2020.This comes in the backdrop of the automobile sector’s continuous lobbying against skipping the BS V emission norm stage, even as the western economies have already shifted to Euro VI, which is the equivalent to BS VI.These standards keep a check on the emission levels by setting permissible limits for vehicles. Though earlier the plan was to move to BS VI by 2024, the government changed the deadline to April 2020.According to the existing norms, BS IV stipulates 50 parts per million (ppm) of sulphur for petrol and diesel respectively. The stringent BS VI proposes to have 10 ppm of sulphur for both petrol and diesel.India’s Auto Fuel Policy had earlier planned for BS IV to be adopted by 2017, BS V by 2020 and BS VI by 2024. India consumed 74,647 million tonne (MT) of diesel and 21,847 MT petrol in 2015-16.India has a refining capacity of 215 MT per annum from 22 refineries