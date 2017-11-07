Delhi Pollution LIVE: NGT Pulls up State Govt Along With UP and Haryana Over Smog

Nov 7, 2017 4:52 pm (IST)

EPCA instructed Delhi Metro to lower fares during off-peak hours for at least 10 days, introduce more coaches and frequent services. The body also instructed Delhi and neighbouring states -- Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana -- to strengthen the public transport system by introducing more buses. It ordered municipal bodies in the region to increase parking fees in Delhi-NCR by four times. Amongst the other measures, it directed a fine of Rs 50,000 on road construction agencies violating dust pollution norms in Delhi-NCR. The body asked the Delhi-NCR governments to start preparing for measures like odd-even and ban construction activities if pollution aggravates.