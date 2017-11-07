GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Delhi Pollution LIVE: NGT Pulls up State Govt Along With UP and Haryana Over Smog

News18.com | November 7, 2017, 5:09 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

The national capital on Tuesday woke up to a heavy blanket of smog, with the air quality dropping to 'severe' category. The National Green Tribunal has chastised the governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to task and asked them to explain why preventive steps were not taken to control air quality in the region.

Stay tuned for live updates:
Nov 7, 2017 5:09 pm (IST)
Nov 7, 2017 5:07 pm (IST)

The N-95 masks have been issued to help CISF men on duty tackle the severe air quality in and around the capital. Last year too, CISF had procured masks so that some protection from unhealthy air is given to the personnel on duty.

Nov 7, 2017 5:04 pm (IST)

For the second year in a row, CISF has been forced to issue anti pollution masks to its personnel in Delhi who guard airport, metro and various important government offices. About 9000 masks have been issued, said a CISF official. 

Nov 7, 2017 4:52 pm (IST)

EPCA instructed Delhi Metro to lower fares during off-peak hours for at least 10 days, introduce more coaches and frequent services. The body also instructed Delhi and neighbouring states -- Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana -- to strengthen the public transport system by introducing more buses. It ordered municipal bodies in the region to increase parking fees in Delhi-NCR by four times. Amongst the other measures, it directed a fine of Rs 50,000 on road construction agencies violating dust pollution norms in Delhi-NCR. The body asked the Delhi-NCR governments to start preparing for measures like odd-even and ban construction activities if pollution aggravates.

Nov 7, 2017 4:49 pm (IST)
Delhi Air Pollution Hits 'Severe' Levels

Air Pollution Hits 'Severe' Levels in Delhi for the second time since Diwali on November 7, 2017.

Nov 7, 2017 4:48 pm (IST)

The Environment Pollution - Prevention and Control Authority said the national capital was facing a "crisis situation", which is likely to persist for the next few days. EPCA chairman Bhure Lal and member Sunita Narain announced a series of measures under the Graded Response Action Plan.

Nov 7, 2017 4:45 pm (IST)

Delhi woke up this morning to ‘severe’ air quality under a blanket of thick haze, as pollution levels breached the permissible standards by multiple times. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded ‘severe’ air quality, meaning that the intensity of pollution was extreme.

Nov 7, 2017 4:41 pm (IST)
Quadruple Parking Fees, Cut Metro Fares in Delhi-NCR: EPCA Tells Authorities

The Supreme Court mandated green body has asked the Delhi-NCR governments to start preparing for measures like odd-even and ban construction activities if pollution aggravates.

Nov 7, 2017 4:40 pm (IST)
Why No Action On Delhi Air Pollution? NGT Pulls Up State Govts

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar lambasted the state governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for not being prepared in advance to tackle the emergency pollution situation.

  • 04 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India
    NZ vs IND
    196/2
    20.0 overs
    		 156/7
    20.0 overs
    New Zealand beat India by 40 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 01 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India
    IND vs NZ
    202/3
    20.0 overs
    		 149/8
    20.0 overs
    India beat New Zealand by 53 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Oct, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE
    PAK vs SL
    180/3
    20.0 overs
    		 144/9
    20.0 overs
    Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 36 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Oct, 2017 | Bangladesh in South Africa
    SA vs BAN
    224/4
    20.0 overs
    		 141/10
    18.3 overs
    South Africa beat Bangladesh by 83 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Oct, 2017 | New Zealand in India
    IND vs NZ
    337/6
    50.0 overs
    		 331/7
    50.0 overs
    India beat New Zealand by 6 runs
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES