Delhi Pollution LIVE: NGT Pulls up State Govt Along With UP and Haryana Over Smog

Event Highlights
Stay tuned for live updates:
EPCA instructed Delhi Metro to lower fares during off-peak hours for at least 10 days, introduce more coaches and frequent services. The body also instructed Delhi and neighbouring states -- Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana -- to strengthen the public transport system by introducing more buses. It ordered municipal bodies in the region to increase parking fees in Delhi-NCR by four times. Amongst the other measures, it directed a fine of Rs 50,000 on road construction agencies violating dust pollution norms in Delhi-NCR. The body asked the Delhi-NCR governments to start preparing for measures like odd-even and ban construction activities if pollution aggravates.
Air Pollution Hits 'Severe' Levels in Delhi for the second time since Diwali on November 7, 2017.
The Supreme Court mandated green body has asked the Delhi-NCR governments to start preparing for measures like odd-even and ban construction activities if pollution aggravates.
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar lambasted the state governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for not being prepared in advance to tackle the emergency pollution situation.
