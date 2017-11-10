Delhi PWD is Defying NGT Ban on Construction Activities in The City

Delhi's Public Works Department has been violating National Green Tribunal’s ban on construction activities to ease the severe pollution levels in the city.CNN-News18 found that construction work of a flyover located near RK Puram by the PWD department continues unabated despite the ban.The officials, however, denied that there was any violation of NGT norms."The work on site has been on since morning. But we are not doing any construction. No digging is taking place,” an official of the PWD department told CNN News18.On being questioned further, they stopped the construction work and evaded the questions.CNN-News18 tried to contact the Delhi government and PWD minister but received no response.Taking a dig at the Delhi government, BJP’s Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta said, "The government has failed to control the severe levels of air pollution and it must practice what it preaches."Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "The central government and the Delhi Chief Minister are at loggerheads with each other over the issue of pollution. The Delhi government and the Chief Minister clearly stand exposed after this CNN-News18 report. The government must provide long term parameters to resolve the air pollution crisis in the national capital.”On Friday, NGT lashed out at the Delhi government and the central pollution control board for not issuing orders to shut down construction and other industrial activities despite the air quality worsening in the city.It also questioned the Kejriwal government over the challans issued to various builders and steps that the government has taken to stop ongoing construction in the city. It further questioned the state government over the measures taken by the government in last one year.NGT asked the Delhi government to provide an incentives to the farmers instead of just penalising them. It also pulled them up over traffic congestion and vehicular emissions in the city.Kejriwal had earlier blamed stubble burning in other states for the pollution levels in Delhi. The Delhi government resorted to an odd and even scheme for private vehicles from November 13 to 17 to check pollution levels. But, the NGT ordered that the scheme not be implemented until the government provided a proper plan of action.