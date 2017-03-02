Delhi Road Rage: Two Men Set New SUV on Fire, One Arrested

New Delhi: In a road rage incident, a brand new Toyota Fortuner was set on fire by two men after they found that the owner was driving the SUV slowly – allegedly obstructing their (accused) way.

The incident took place in West Delhi's Subhash Nagar when the accused travelling in a Chevrolet Cruze had an altercation with the owner of Toyota Fortuner reportedly for driving slowly.

The entire incident was captured in CCTV camera, which shows two men stopping their Cruze near a Fortuner car. The duo rushed to it with their faces covered, poured oil, set it on fire and fled from the area. The whole incident took place in half-a-minute.

One of the accused persons have been arrested, police said.

Police said that the accused had an argument with Vineet Makol while they were driving after which the accused followed Makol to his house to see where he parks his vehicle, after which they left from there.

Two hours later around 1.40 AM, the duo reached Makol's house and set the vehicle on fire.

Makol immediately made a PCR call and informed the fire services department. The fire was doused within 20 minutes.

"We got clues from the CCTV footage that was installed in the victim's house and a case was registered after which both the accused, Saurabh Makhija and his friend Manmeet Singh, were arrested. The duo are engaged in the business of spare parts," said a senior police officer.

(PTI Inputs)