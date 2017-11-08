On the second day that the national capital was covered in a thick blanket of smog, the Delhi government announced that all schools in the national capital will remain closed till Sunday in view of the "unbearable" air pollution.The air quality in Delhi is turning worse, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.This comes a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had asked Sisodia to shut primary schools for two days in lieu of ‘severe’ levels of pollution in the city."Can't compromise with the health of children. All schools including private and government will remain closed till Sunday for all the classes (sic)," Sisodia said in a series of tweets.The Delhi government had also ordered on Tuesday for the suspension of all outdoor activities for secondary classes. The decision came after the Air Quality Index (AQI) touched 448 on a maximum scale of 500, thus entering the 'severe' category.On Wednesday, the AQI was worse at 484, while AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’."The air pollution has become unbearable affecting all. It has engulfed the city. The reasons for this may be varied from stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab to vehicular/ construction pollution but the fact remains that it is affecting the health of Delhi's citizens," an official order from Sisodia's office said on Wednesday."The situation shall be reviewed on Sunday," it added.