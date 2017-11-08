Delhi Smog LIVE Updates: Primary Schools Shut Today as Pollution Reaches Alarming Levels

Nov 8, 2017 8:35 am (IST)

Doctors in the national capital have advised residents to avoid stepping out or indulging in outdoor activities during the early morning and evening hours in view of “severe” levels of air pollution in the city. AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, a renowened pulmonologist, termed the situation a “public health emergency” and stressed the need for initiating a movement to protect the environment.

Associate Professor of pulmonary medicine at AIIMS Dr Karan Madan said lungs of the elderly and children are less capable of handling such high levels of pollutants and thus they develop breathing difficulty. Professor and head of pulmonary medicine at Safdarjang Hospital Dr J C Suri said inhalation of air toxins causes infections and swelling of the airway. “The immediate effects are cough, throat infections and pneumonia, but one can also develop lung cancer,” the doctor said.