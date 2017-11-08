Delhi Smog LIVE Updates: Primary Schools Shut Today as Pollution Reaches Alarming Levels

Union environment minister Harsh Vardhan, speaking from the climate change talks in Bonn, Germany, asked the state governments of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to implement a ban on stubble burning and requested the governments to take effective steps for mitigating the levels of air pollution and bring them to acceptable levels.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has blamed Delhi’s neighbouring states for the health hazard, as smoke from burning crop stubble in Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh blankets Delhi. Calling the city a 'gas chamber', Kejriwal said that every year at this time of the year the same situation was faced. On November 5, reports from Haryana said that stubble had been burnt at 640 locations reducing visibility to zero in the state.
A choking blanket of #smog again enveloped National Capital today as air quality hit the severe category in Delhi for the second consecutive day. #smogindelhi pic.twitter.com/l6f0RW7ftO— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 8, 2017
Overall, the air quality index of Delhi on Tuesday evening was 443 (Severe). Average levels of two deadliest components in air pollution—Particulate Matter (PM) 10 and PM 2.5—across Delhi NCR on Tuesday was 418 µg/m³ (over four times the safe limit) and 439 µg/m³ (over seven times the safe limit) respectively.
We are facing problems, I have been experiencing itching in my eyes and throat: Student at a school in Delhi's Teen Murti Road area #smog pic.twitter.com/N2ISQui4Y8— ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2017
EPCA instructed Delhi Metro to lower fares during off-peak hours for at least 10 days, introduce more coaches and frequent services. The body also instructed Delhi and neighbouring states -- Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana -- to strengthen the public transport system by introducing more buses. It ordered municipal bodies in the region to increase parking fees in Delhi-NCR by four times. Amongst the other measures, it directed a fine of Rs 50,000 on road construction agencies violating dust pollution norms in Delhi-NCR. The body asked the Delhi-NCR governments to start preparing for measures like odd-even and ban construction activities if pollution aggravates.
The CISF on Tuesday ordered issuance of over 9,000 face masks for its personnel deployed to guard the IGI Airport, the Delhi Metro and other government ministries and installations. "While 2,000 protective face masks are being issued immediately, 7,000 more will be sent to all the units in Delhi in the next few hours," he said.
CLICK TO READ | Severe Smog Continues to Blanket Delhi, Primary Schools Closed Today
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) asked the Delhi government to shut down outdoor sports and other such activities in schools to keep children out of the
Doctors in the national capital have advised residents to avoid stepping out or indulging in outdoor activities during the early morning and evening hours in view of “severe” levels of air pollution in the city. AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, a renowened pulmonologist, termed the situation a “public health emergency” and stressed the need for initiating a movement to protect the environment.
Associate Professor of pulmonary medicine at AIIMS Dr Karan Madan said lungs of the elderly and children are less capable of handling such high levels of pollutants and thus they develop breathing difficulty. Professor and head of pulmonary medicine at Safdarjang Hospital Dr J C Suri said inhalation of air toxins causes infections and swelling of the airway. “The immediate effects are cough, throat infections and pneumonia, but one can also develop lung cancer,” the doctor said.
Air Quality of Delhi's Lodhi Road area, prominent pollutants PM 10 & PM 2.5 in 'severe' category. #Smog #AirPollution pic.twitter.com/iDJhhXux9j— ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2017
Pollution levels reaching severe category are reminiscent of the public health emergency that Delhi faced in 2016. Keeping in mind the particularly high levels in the morning, the Delhi government told schools in the city, up till class V, to shut down on Wednesday. The government has also stopped all outdoor school activity, after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) asked the Delhi government to shut down outdoor sports and other such activities in schools to keep children out of the "hazardous" air pollution levels on Monday.
The national capital saw yet another hazardous morning as its air quality index (AQI) remained severe and smog continued to envelop the city. At 6 am, Delhi's AQI read 480, while Delhi-NCR’s was 445. Conditions are termed severe when the AQI levels are between 400 and 500. Data gathered by the pollution monitors painted a grim picture across the capital, with areas such as Siri Fort and RK Puram having an AQI of 482 and 486, while, Shadipur and Punjabi Bagh had AQIs of 491 and 492.
-
07 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India IND vs NZ 67/58.0 overs 61/68.0 oversIndia beat New Zealand by 6 runs
-
04 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India NZ vs IND 196/220.0 overs 156/720.0 oversNew Zealand beat India by 40 runs
-
01 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India IND vs NZ 202/320.0 overs 149/820.0 oversIndia beat New Zealand by 53 runs
-
29 Oct, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE PAK vs SL 180/320.0 overs 144/920.0 oversPakistan beat Sri Lanka by 36 runs
-
29 Oct, 2017 | Bangladesh in South Africa SA vs BAN 224/420.0 overs 141/1018.3 oversSouth Africa beat Bangladesh by 83 runs