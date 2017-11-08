GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Delhi Smog LIVE Updates: Primary Schools Shut Today as Pollution Reaches Alarming Levels

News18.com | November 8, 2017, 9:30 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Delhi continued to witness high pollution levels on Wednesday as thick smog covered the city. The Delhi government has told schools, up till class V, to shut down. It has also stopped all outdoor school activity in schools, after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) asked called for steps to keep children out of the "hazardous" air pollution levels.
Nov 8, 2017 9:30 am (IST)

People wait for metro train amid dense fog at Metro Station in New Delhi. (Photos: Network18)

Nov 8, 2017 9:28 am (IST)

Union environment minister Harsh Vardhan, speaking from the climate change talks in Bonn, Germany, asked the state governments of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to implement a ban on stubble burning and requested the governments to take effective steps for mitigating the levels of air pollution and bring them to acceptable levels.

Nov 8, 2017 9:25 am (IST)

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has blamed Delhi’s neighbouring states for the health hazard, as smoke from burning crop stubble in Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh blankets Delhi. Calling the city a 'gas chamber', Kejriwal said that every year at this time of the year the same situation was faced. On November 5, reports from Haryana said that stubble had been burnt at 640 locations reducing visibility to zero in the state. 

Nov 8, 2017 8:51 am (IST)
Nov 8, 2017 8:48 am (IST)

Delhiites complain of headaches, burning eyes, breathing discomfort, runny noses and a depressive mood. "I am wearing a mask as my throat is itching because of the smog," Raja, student at a school in Delhi told Ani. 

Nov 8, 2017 8:45 am (IST)

Overall, the air quality index of Delhi on Tuesday evening was 443 (Severe). Average levels of two deadliest components in air pollution—Particulate Matter (PM) 10 and PM 2.5—across Delhi NCR on Tuesday was 418 µg/m³ (over four times the safe limit) and 439 µg/m³ (over seven times the safe limit) respectively.

Nov 8, 2017 8:45 am (IST)

The last time air had turned ‘severe’ was on October 20, a day after Diwali festivities, when firecrackers were set off. Since then, the pollution monitors have been recording ‘very poor’ air quality, which is comparatively better than ‘severe’ but alarming according to global standards.

Nov 8, 2017 8:44 am (IST)
Nov 8, 2017 8:43 am (IST)

EPCA instructed Delhi Metro to lower fares during off-peak hours for at least 10 days, introduce more coaches and frequent services. The body also instructed Delhi and neighbouring states -- Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana -- to strengthen the public transport system by introducing more buses. It ordered municipal bodies in the region to increase parking fees in Delhi-NCR by four times. Amongst the other measures, it directed a fine of Rs 50,000 on road construction agencies violating dust pollution norms in Delhi-NCR. The body asked the Delhi-NCR governments to start preparing for measures like odd-even and ban construction activities if pollution aggravates.

Nov 8, 2017 8:39 am (IST)

The CISF on Tuesday ordered issuance of over 9,000 face masks for its personnel deployed to guard the IGI Airport, the Delhi Metro and other government ministries and installations. "While 2,000 protective face masks are being issued immediately, 7,000 more will be sent to all the units in Delhi in the next few hours," he said.  

Nov 8, 2017 8:35 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Severe Smog Continues to Blanket Delhi, Primary Schools Closed Today

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) asked the Delhi government to shut down outdoor sports and other such activities in schools to keep children out of the

Nov 8, 2017 8:35 am (IST)

Doctors in the national capital have advised residents to avoid stepping out or indulging in outdoor activities during the early morning and evening hours in view of “severe” levels of air pollution in the city. AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, a renowened pulmonologist, termed the situation a “public health emergency” and stressed the need for initiating a movement to protect the environment.

Associate Professor of pulmonary medicine at AIIMS Dr Karan Madan said lungs of the elderly and children are less capable of handling such high levels of pollutants and thus they develop breathing difficulty. Professor and head of pulmonary medicine at Safdarjang Hospital Dr J C Suri said inhalation of air toxins causes infections and swelling of the airway. “The immediate effects are cough, throat infections and pneumonia, but one can also develop lung cancer,” the doctor said.

Nov 8, 2017 8:29 am (IST)

The government has issued a health advisory for high risk people, including children, the elderly and those suffering from asthma and heart ailments. “We appeal to the people of Delhi to avoid morning and evening walks,” Sisodia said.

Nov 8, 2017 8:26 am (IST)
Nov 8, 2017 8:26 am (IST)

Pollution levels reaching severe category are reminiscent of the public health emergency that Delhi faced in 2016. Keeping in mind the particularly high levels in the morning, the Delhi government told schools in the city, up till class V, to shut down on Wednesday. The government has also stopped all outdoor school activity, after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) asked the Delhi government to shut down outdoor sports and other such activities in schools to keep children out of the "hazardous" air pollution levels on Monday.

Nov 8, 2017 8:25 am (IST)

The national capital saw yet another hazardous morning as its air quality index (AQI) remained severe and smog continued to envelop the city. At 6 am, Delhi's AQI read 480, while Delhi-NCR’s was 445. Conditions are termed severe when the AQI levels are between 400 and 500. Data gathered by the pollution monitors painted a grim picture across the capital, with areas such as Siri Fort and RK Puram having an AQI of 482 and 486, while, Shadipur and Punjabi Bagh had AQIs of 491 and 492.

Nov 8, 2017 8:23 am (IST)

Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) woke up to ‘severe’ air quality today under a blanket of thick haze, as pollution levels breached the permissible standards by multiple times. The situation is not expected to change for the next two days. 

  • 07 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India
    IND vs NZ
    67/5
    8.0 overs
    		 61/6
    8.0 overs
    India beat New Zealand by 6 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India
    NZ vs IND
    196/2
    20.0 overs
    		 156/7
    20.0 overs
    New Zealand beat India by 40 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 01 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India
    IND vs NZ
    202/3
    20.0 overs
    		 149/8
    20.0 overs
    India beat New Zealand by 53 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Oct, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE
    PAK vs SL
    180/3
    20.0 overs
    		 144/9
    20.0 overs
    Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 36 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Oct, 2017 | Bangladesh in South Africa
    SA vs BAN
    224/4
    20.0 overs
    		 141/10
    18.3 overs
    South Africa beat Bangladesh by 83 runs
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES