Rahul Gandhi Tweets A Song on Delhi Smog. Whom Was He Taking a Dig at?

सीने में जलन, आँखों में तूफ़ान सा क्यों है



इस शहर में हर शख़्स परेशान सा क्यों है?



क्या बताएँगे साहेब, सब जानकर अंजान क्यों हैं?

Delhi continues to reel under smog and air pollution and Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi has found a funny way to question authorities.The Congress scion tweeted lines from the famous Suresh Wadkar ghazal seene mein jalan from the 1978 Hindi film Gaman on Monday, tagging a news report on the lethal effects of air pollution in the country.The words penned by Shahryar Seene mein jalan, aankhon mein toofan sa kyon hai, Is shehar mein har shaks pareshaan sa kyon hai can be roughly translated as 'Why is there a burning sensation in my chest and a storm in my eyes, Why does everyone in this city look worried.'It went with a picture of people in Delhi sporting makeshift facemasks while going out in the smog.The tweet is the latest in a series of funny posts Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter handle @OfficeofRG has made to take on rival parties, including the BJP. The reference to saheb in his last line could be a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is called saheb by his close supporters – or a reference to the “indifference” of the Delhi government under Arvind Kejriwal.Monday’s post comes as the national capital is struggling to find ways to battle the rising pollution.The Delhi government was rapped by the National Green Tribunal last week for allowing exemptions to women and two-wheelers in the proposed return of the odd-even car rationing plan. The government called off the plan, which was to come into effect on Monday, saying it would approach the NGT against the ban on exemptions.After a brief let-up, pollution levels skyrocketed in Delhi late on Sunday with the air quality becoming hazardous, which environmental agencies consider unfit for inhalation even by healthy people.Meanwhile, schools in the national capital reopened on Monday after a five-day break announced by the Delhi government in view of the alarming air pollution levels. Gurgaon, in the National Capital Region region, however, announced that the schools will remain closed.