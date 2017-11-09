Delhi Smog: Your Guide to Buying the Best Anti-pollution mask

The deadly Delhi smog is back and everyone in Delhi is waging a battle against pollution right now. People are falling sick, having trouble breathing, experiencing headaches and discomfort due to poor air quality.So, we should do whatever is in our capacity to fight the pollution and stay healthy. A lot of options are available in the market when it comes to buying an air purifier for your home, office or car, but what can you do when you are outdoors and inhaling the toxic smoke?Buying a mask has become imperative when it comes to living in Delhi. While it may not protect you completely, it will definitely lower the impact. But not any mask would do, and not all masks even work as promised.When buying a mask, look for their rating – N95, N99, N100, P95 and P100. The ratings classify how much pollutants each of them can filter. An N95 mask would filter 95 per cent of PM2.5 while N99 and N100 are capable of filtering 99 per cent and 99.7 per cent particulate matter. A ‘P’ rated mask signifies that it can also filter out oil-based pollutants.Mask should protect you from viruses, bacteria and VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds).Look out for a mask with good fabric quality & strong nose bands that are adjustable. A non-adjustable mask may cause pain after prolonged use. A washable mask which has a reusable filter would last longer and is the best bet in the long run.Look for masks that also have an exhalation valve. These masks direct the exhaled out through a passage so that there is no suffocation or fogging near the nose-bridge and eyes.Here are some of the best masks available in the market:- Atlanta Healthcare Cambridge N99.- Honeywell PM 2.5 Anti-Pollution face mask with easy exhalation valve to avoid moisture.- Dettol Air Protect mask PM 2.5. It also protects from bacteria, dust and pollen.- Grinhealth Anti-Pollution Mask. It suppresses PM 2.5 and meets N99 testing criteria.- 3M 9004V Particulate Respirator Mask.- Veeon, V Mask N99- Oxypure N99 mask has special filters with dust holding capacity for extended life.- Respro Anti-Pollution City Mask is designed for prolonged use so that one does not feel suffocated.If you are fashion conscious and also want to stay protected from the pollution, you can also consider Vogmask’s N99 mask, which has been designed by Manish Arora.