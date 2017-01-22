Delhi Tableau to Make a Comeback in R-Day Parade After 3 Years

New Delhi: The country's capital will make a comeback in the Republic Day parade after three years with its tableau managing to secure a place after passing through the competitive selection process.

Delhi's tableau had last participated in the 2013.

Republic Day parade. It had portrayed the city's diverse ulture, owing to its inhabitants from different backgrounds and regions, and its status as the country's hub for performing and fine arts.

"The tableaux are selected through a very competitive process and a high-level committee headed by the Defence Secretary makes the selection. Delhi has been participating every year but could not make it through the selection process in recent years. This year it has been selected," a Defence Ministry official said.

Set up as a Model Government School, the tableau will portray the transformation in state-run schools and the recent initiatives taken in the education sector.

A Union Territory (UT) that is making a comeback in the 68th Republic Day parade is Lakshadweep. Its tableau, which will portray it as an unexplored tourist destination, is getting ready to pass through the Rajpath after 23 years. As last year, the parade will see participation of 23 tableaux of which 17 are from states and UTs.

"A total of 23 tableaux would participate in the parade, with 17 of them belonging to states and the union territories. Besides, six tableaux from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Party Alleviation, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research will also be part of the parade," the official added.