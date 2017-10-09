Delhi to Celebrate Green Diwali as SC Says No Cracker Sale Till Oct 31

The Supreme Court on Monday banned the sale of firecrackers in Delhi and the National Capital Region with immediate effect, saying its September 12 order temporarily permitting sale of firecrackers would be effective from November 1.A two-judge Bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice AK Sikri said it wanted to test the effect of the ban on the national capital’s notoriously toxic air in view of the upcoming Diwali. "We should see at least in one Diwali the impact of a cracker-free festivity," the bench said.Diwali is on October 19 and the order effectively means that no firecrackers will be available for purchase before the festival.The court had on September 12 temporarily lifted its order of November 11, 2016, suspending permanent licences for sale of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR.During the hearing on the plea seeking restoration of last year's order, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had told the bench that they "support" the application.The petitioner in the case, Advocate Gopal Shankarnarayanan, appearing for petitioner Arjun Gopal, had submitted before the apex court that ban on use of firecrackers should be restored as the NCR had witnessed a huge rise in air pollution during and after Diwali last year.The petitioner had put the blame squarely on the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and authorities like the Delhi government for not divulging all the facts before the bench.However, the cracker manufacturer association had contended that the order of September 12 was a very well-reasoned one.Three children had gone to the court asking that its order banning the sale of crackers in Delhi in November 2016 be restored. The Central Pollution Control Board supported the petitioners and wanted the ban be restored.