Delhi University Admissions: How to Calculate 'Best of 4' from CBSE Results

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced its results and now it’s time for you to gear up for mission admission.

Of the lakhs of students who got their Class XII results on Sunday, many aim for a top college in Delhi University. The varsity, however, doesn’t really consider your overall score for the purpose of merit. What it primarily needs is your ‘best of four’ form the results announced by CBSE.

Here’s how you can calculate ‘best of four’ subjects:

For BA (Honours)

1. One language, which can be core subject, or elective, or functional

2. The subject that you’re applying for. If you don’t choose that subject as part of your ‘best of four’, you might be at a disadvantage of about 2%

3. Two other subjects from List A

What is List A?

List A includes disciples that are offered by the varsity for admission to its undergraduate programs. The subjects must have 70% theory component and 30% practical component.

List A has the following subjects:

Arabic, French, Mathematics, Punjabi, Bengali, Geography, Music, Sanskrit, Botany, Geology, Persian, Sociology, Chemistry, German, Philosophy, Spanish, Commerce/Accountancy, Hindi, Physical Education, Statistics, Computer Science, History, Physics, Urdu, Economics, Home Science, Political Science, Zoology, English, Italian, Psychology, Legal Studies

For B.Com (H)

1. One language, either core subject, or elective, or functional

2. Should have passed commerce/accountancy

3. Two other subjects from List A

For B.Sc (H)

1. The candidate must have at least 70% score in theory examination (excluding internal assessment or continuous evaluation) in science subjects across various combinations — Physics-Chemistry-Maths, Physics-Chemistry-Maths-Biology or Physics-Chemistry-Biology.

2. The procedure for admission to courses like Mathematical Sciences, Core Science, and Home Sciences has largely remained unchanged over the past couple of years.

For BA (Pass) or B.Com (Pass) courses:

1. One language, either core subject, or elective, of functional

2. Any three elective subjects from List A

Other key points:

1. For B.A (H) Social Work, the aspirant must include one language and three electives from list A

2. The candidate must have passed Mathematics to apply to BA (H) Economics or Commerce courses

3. Information Practices is same as Computer Sciences for admission to BSc (H) Computer Science

4. For honours courses in Journalism, Applied Psychology and Hindi Patrakrita, guidelines are similar to those mentioned for English, Psychology, and Hindi respectively.