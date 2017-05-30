Delhi University Admissions: Nearly 1.25 Lakh Applications for UG Courses in a Week

New Delhi: Close to 1.25 lakh applications have been received so far for Delhi University's undergraduate programmes since its online registrations began on May 22, with most aspirants coming from the national capital itself.

Around 38,015 students from Delhi have registered for DU's UG programmes, followed by applicants from Uttar Pradesh (23,302) and Haryana (13,168).

According to a release issued by the varsity, 4,181 registrations have been recorded from Bihar and 3,692 from Rajasthan, as of 6 PM on Monday.

Total registrations so far stood at 1,24,876, and among the 99,510 who have filled the personal details section, 57,060 are males, 42,414 are females and 36 others, it said.

The varsity is scheduled to announce its first cut-off list on June 20.

As of now, six cut-off dates have been announced.

However, further cut-off lists may be announced depending on vacant seats in colleges.

The closing date for online registration is June 12.

Applicants for some subjects like Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), BA (Hons) Business Economics, Humanities and Social Sciences, Multimedia and Mass Communication, B Tech (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations) have to appear for entrance test.

The varsity also decided to scrap holding online entrance examinations for M Phil, Ph D and PG programmes during a standing committee meeting held on Saturday.