Delhi University Announces Admission Dates, First Cut-off on June 20

New Delhi: Delhi University has announced that the fist admission list will be out on June 20, 2017.

All applicants seeking admission to undergraduate courses and programmes for which the admission is based on class 12 results are required to register online at ug.du.ac.in.

The registration opens on May 22, and closes on June 12. The notification for the first cut-off will come on June 20, and the admission process will close on July 16.

The subsequent cut-offs will be declared depending on the vacant seats in colleges. After approval of admission, the applicant has to proceed with the online payment of fee.

The applicant has to upload mandatory documents such as Class X board certificate, extracurricular activities, sports, SC, ST, OBC, Kashmiri Migrants, persons with disability certificate etc., if applicable.