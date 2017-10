Delhi University FMS Admission 2018 – CAT 2017 Score a Must for MBA; Nov 20 Last Date to Apply Online at fms.edu

DU FMS Admission 2018 Online Registration has been initiated by the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi University on its official website - fms.edu . Candidates interested in pursuing various courses in MBA for the academic year 2018 can register online on or before November 20th 2017.As per Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi University, candidates can apply for MBAFT (full-time) and Doctoral Programme as well as MBA Executive and MBA Executive (Health Care Administration).The candidate must possess a CAT-2017 score. CAT-2017 is slated for November 26th 2017 and candidates who have not registered for CAT-2017 will not be considered for admissions in FMS MBA Admissions 2018.To apply for a two-year full-time MBA course, a candidate must hold Bachelor's Degree in any discipline after the completion of 12 years of formal schooling. The minimum required marks for General category are 50%, 45% for OBC/PWD/CW and passing marks for SC/ST.Candidates appearing for their final year of Bachelor's Degree course may also apply.The short listing of candidates for MBA admissions to Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi University for the academic year 2018 will be based on a composite score derived from different sections of CAT 2017. Additional 3 marks will be given to female candidates.1. CAT 2017 Score – 60%2. Marks obtained in Class X – 5%3. Marks obtained in Class XII – 5%4. Group Discussion – 10%5. Extempore – 5%6. Personal Interview – 15%Candidates can read the complete guidelines here:Candidates registering online for full time MBA and Ph.D. programmes need to make fee payment of ₹1000 for General category and ₹350 for SC/ST/PWD class. The last day to pay the fee is November 20th 2017.