Delhi University's Dyal Singh Evening College Will Now be Known as Vande Mataram Mahavidyalaya, NSUI Miffed
The notification in this regard was issued on Friday, which was issued after it was decided to turn Dyal Singh (evening) college into a full-fledged day college.
File photo of Delhi University's Dyal Singh College.
New Delhi: The governing body of Delhi University’s Dyal Singh College has decided to rename its evening college as ‘Vande Mataram Mahavidyalaya’.
The notification in this regard was issued on Friday, which was issued after it was decided to turn Dyal Singh (evening) college into a full-fledged day college. “They had to come up with a new and inspiring name,” said the governing body’s chairperson, Amitabh Sinha.
The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has come out strongly against the move and said, "The governing body has renamed the evening college in a hasty manner to distract the students from actual questions of education governance. They are also disgracing the legacy of Punjab's first freedom fighter — Sardar Dyal Singh Manjithia."
Earlier on September 21, Dyal Singh (Evening) College principal Pawan K Sharma had received a notification that the Executive Council has given approval to the evening college becoming a full-fledged day college.
