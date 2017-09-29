Delhi Woman Alleges Gangrape by 23 Men in Bikaner, Six Arrested

: A Delhi woman has alleged that she was gang-raped by 23 men after they abducted her from the outskirts of Rajasthan's Bikaner district.The 28-year-old woman had gone to Ridmalsar Purohitan, Bikaner, on September 25. She was in the city to check on a plot that she owns. She was allegedly dragged into an SUV by two men when she was waiting for transport near Khatu Shyam Mandir on the Jaipur Road, she said.According to the complaint that she filed at the Jai Narayan Vyas Colony police station, the two men drove her around "some mines for several hours and repeatedly raped her in the vehicle". The woman also alleged that the two men called up 6 others who then assaulted her.S Godara, Bekanaer SSP, told CNN-News18 that six people were arrested in connection with this case.The woman was left abandoned at the same place in the wee hours of September 26 from where the two men had picked her up a day earlier in the afternoon.Police have registered a case against the aforementioned two men and 21 others whose identity is yet to be ascertained. Sources told News18 that the woman may have been sexually assaulted, and the matter is being investigated keeping in mind its sensitive nature.Rajendra Singh, the circle officer of Sadar, the investigating officer in the case, said that condoms were recovered from the spots the woman identified in her complaint. “She has recorded her statement before a magistrate under section 164 of the CrPC and repeated what she wrote in the FIR,” he added.