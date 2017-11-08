Demonetisation Anniversary LIVE: Chidambaram Says Jobs, Lives Lost Due to Note Ban

Nov 8, 2017 1:25 pm (IST)

Demonetisation struck blow to anti-India forces: Parrikar

Former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar today said demonetisation has struck a blow to anti-India forces and empowered the poorest of poor through an increase in financial inclusion and formalisation of the economy. A year after the Centre's decision to ban Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, the chief minister of Goa commented on the move on Twitter. "Through increase in financial inclusion & formalisation of our economy, #Demonetisation empowered the poorest of poor," Parrikar said in a tweet.

"Terrorism & naxalism thrives on unaccounted cash & black money. #Demonetisation has struck a blow to anti-India forces," he said in another tweet. In another tweet, the senior BJP leader said, "#Demonetisation was a reformist measure to weed out black money, strengthen our economy, & establish good governance."