Demonetisation Anniversary LIVE: PM Modi Says 125 Crore Indians Fought a Decisive Battle and Won

Nov 8, 2017 8:34 am (IST)

Jaitley hits back at Manmohan, says demonetisation not one-stop solution

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley rejected former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's charge that demonetisation was "organised loot" and said there was an ethical and moral rationale behind the decision which gave a "new direction" to the economy. Defending the government's decision to demonetise high-value currency notes last year as "historic" Jaitley also said that demonetisation cannot be a one-stop solution to clean up all corruption.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Jaitley said there was a policy paralysis during the 10 years of UPA rule and they did not even take a single decision to curb corruption while Prime Minister Narendra Modi made structural reforms and took decisions which changed the scenario.