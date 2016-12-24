Demonetisation has Curbed 'Several Illegal Activities': Parrikar

Indore: Amid talks of the grand alliance for upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Saturday had a dig at the Congress, Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal, saying demonetisation by Narendra Modi has left them in no condition to contest on their own strength.

"Demonetisation has caused such a powerful impact that none of these parties could be able to contest the UP Assembly polls independently," Parrikar told reporters in response to a query over the talks about the formation of 'Mahagatbandhan' with SP, Congress and RLD as its constituents.

The minister was in the city to attend the 62nd national convention of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Parrikar said demonetisation of high-value currency notes has curbed "several illegal activities" in the country.

"People may be facing some problems due to demonetisation, but the common man is ready to face such problems, given the good impact of this move in the long run," the BJP leader said.

Parrikar evaded direct reply on the controversial AgustaWestland Helicopter deal, saying the matter is being investigated by CBI which doesn't work under his ministry.

"We have provided all information to CBI in this matter. I could not make any comment on this issue," Parrikar said.

On escalation of tension on Indo-Pak border, Parrikar said peace is prevailing at the border to an extent as of now.