Demonetisation Live: Congress Workers Protest at RBI Offices Across the Country

Ahead of the assembly elections in several states, Congress workers on Wednesday picketed 25 Reserve Bank of India (RBI) offices across the country as a mark of protest against Modi government's demonetisation.

Congress opposes the Centre's decision to continue restricting weekly cash withdrawals at Rs 24,000 tooth and nail.

Highlighting the plight of the common people due note ban, Congress leaders have alleged that demonetisation failed to wipe out the present stock of black money held in cash from the economy and eliminate the ill-gotten wealth converted into assets such as gold and real estate.

Congress wants to use demonetisation as a tool in the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur to attract voters.

