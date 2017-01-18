Demonetisation Live: Congress Workers Protest at RBI Offices Across the Country

Event Highlights
Ahead of the assembly elections in several states, Congress workers on Wednesday picketed 25 Reserve Bank of India (RBI) offices across the country as a mark of protest against Modi government's demonetisation.
Congress opposes the Centre's decision to continue restricting weekly cash withdrawals at Rs 24,000 tooth and nail.
Highlighting the plight of the common people due note ban, Congress leaders have alleged that demonetisation failed to wipe out the present stock of black money held in cash from the economy and eliminate the ill-gotten wealth converted into assets such as gold and real estate.
Congress wants to use demonetisation as a tool in the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur to attract voters.
Here are the live updates:
Assam: Congress protest against #DeMonetisation outside RBI office in Guwahati, Former CM Tarun Gogoi also takes part. pic.twitter.com/EgPiVjIg4U— ANI (@ANI_news) January 18, 2017
Sushil Kumar Shinde, Shankersinh Vaghela and Bharatsinh Solanki detained by police in Ahmedabad during Cong protest against demonetisation.— ANI (@ANI_news) January 18, 2017
Delhi: Congress protest against #DeMonetisation at Jantar Mantar pic.twitter.com/Cam3K9Vd8w— ANI (@ANI_news) January 18, 2017
Photogallery
-
StarGaze: Shraddha Kapoor Parties With Farhan Akhtar, SRK Attends OK Jaanu Special Screening
-
Kishwer Merchant- Suyyash Rai Wedding: Look Who All Attended the Reception Party
-
Hollywood Friday: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone Starrer La La Land Releases This Week
-
Hollywood Friday: Moana All Set to Bring Disney's Magic On-Screen This Week