Demonetisation Live: Congress Workers Protest at RBI Offices Across the Country

News18.com | January 18, 2017, 1:54 PM IST
Ahead of the assembly elections in several states, Congress workers on Wednesday picketed 25 Reserve Bank of India (RBI) offices across the country as a mark of protest against Modi government's demonetisation.

Congress opposes the Centre's decision to continue restricting weekly cash withdrawals at Rs 24,000 tooth and nail.

Highlighting the plight of the common people due note ban, Congress leaders have alleged that demonetisation failed to wipe out the present stock of black money held in cash from the economy and eliminate the ill-gotten wealth converted into assets such as gold and real estate.

Congress wants to use demonetisation as a tool in the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur to attract voters.

Here are the live updates:

Jan 18, 2017 1:53 pm (IST)

RBI Governor Urjit Patel is also scheduled to appear before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament on the same issue on January 20.


Jan 18, 2017 1:49 pm (IST)

Standing Committee on Finance panel raised questions on who took the demonetisation decision, also on autonomy of RBI.


Jan 18, 2017 1:48 pm (IST)

Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia and Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das present right now, RBI Governor Urjit Patel to join shortly.


Jan 18, 2017 1:46 pm (IST)

Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel is likely to brief Parliament's standing committee on finance over the demonetisation issue.


Jan 18, 2017 1:43 pm (IST)

Jan 18, 2017 1:42 pm (IST)

Assam: Congress protests against demonetisation outside RBI office in Guwahati


Jan 18, 2017 1:30 pm (IST)

Jan 18, 2017 1:30 pm (IST)

