LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Demonetisation: PM to Address the Nation on New Year's Eve

News18.com | December 29, 2016, 7:45 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Possession of more than 10 junked Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes will be a penal offence punishable with a minimum Rs 10,000 fine, but the harsher four-year jail term has been dropped.

An ordinance to the effect will soon be sent for approval to President Pranab Mukherjee.

The Congress has announced a nation-wide protest against demonetisation on January 5, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Saturday, New Year’s Eve, where he is expected to reiterate his government’s push for a digital India.

Here’s a look at the day’s developments

Dec 29, 2016 6:05 pm (IST)

Performance of corporate sector has improved though the risk of lower turnover remains.

Withdrawal of specified bank notes will impart far reaching changes in future.

Demonetisation will significantly transform economy in due course.

Enhanced transparency has helped reinforce the stability of India's financial system.

Global uncertainties are on the rise. Higher interest rates in US and jump in oil prices increased risk of spillover to emerging markets.

 


Dec 29, 2016 5:56 pm (IST)

Possession of demonetised notes after December 30 will not invite any jail term but a minimum fine of Rs 10,000 will be imposed on those holding on to old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.

The government will send an ordinance to the effect for President Pranab Mukherjee’s approval shortly.


Dec 29, 2016 3:30 pm (IST)

Congress allegations are baseless, they want to divert the attention from the benefit of cashless system: V Naidu


Dec 29, 2016 3:28 pm (IST)

Anti-scam vaccine introduced by PM modi to prevent scam courruption and black money: V Naidu


Dec 29, 2016 3:28 pm (IST)

No one can accuse this government of any scam: V Naidu


Dec 29, 2016 3:27 pm (IST)

Entire country is moving towards digital push and opposition have intensified their misinformation: V Naidu


Dec 29, 2016 3:21 pm (IST)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addresses Press Conference:

* No unrest reported post demonetisation

* Most of the old currency is being replaced

* New currency is also introduced 

* RBI has adequate stock of currency

* Circulation of the currency has increased

* Lending ability of banks has increased

* There is a significant increase in indirect taxes.

* 13.6 % increase in Direct tax

* Extremely greatful to people for bearing the pain.

* More tax collected than November 2015.

* The benefits of the move is visible

* More money now inb re-circulation.

* People have laregly supported the move.

* Our aim to shrink the paper currency and large party of the country should move towards digital payment.

* Petrol consumption has increased

* Economy is in good health

*What comes to banks is accountable; impact on tax collection already visible


* Not withstanding what critics predicted, in all segments there has been significant increase in indirect taxes


Dec 29, 2016 3:17 pm (IST)

There has been a 300% rise in the use of govt based e-transcation methods: Ravi Shankar Prasad


Dec 29, 2016 3:16 pm (IST)

People have given us a mandate and they continue to support us. Our victories at Chandigarh and Maharahstra local polls stand as evidence of this fact: Piyush Goyal


Dec 29, 2016 3:15 pm (IST)

BJP thanks the people of India for their sacrifice during demonetisation. The support that we have got during our fight is historic: Piyush Goyal


Dec 29, 2016 3:14 pm (IST)

People dont want Congress to be incharge of their local bodies: Ravi Shankar Prasad


Dec 29, 2016 3:13 pm (IST)

The Congress hasn't learned anything from their Lok Sabha loss: Ravi Shankar Prasad


Dec 29, 2016 3:13 pm (IST)

Mahesh Shah not associated with PM Modi, Amit Shah, says BJP


Dec 29, 2016 3:12 pm (IST)

The corrupt are seeking help from Congress and that is why Congress is targeting us: Ravi Shankar Prasad


Dec 29, 2016 3:09 pm (IST)

Congress is leveling false allegations against Amit Shah: Ravi Shankar Prasad


Dec 29, 2016 3:08 pm (IST)

RBI has large amount of currency available, major part of currency has been replaced. More of Rs 500 notes coming in circulation: FM Jaitley


Dec 29, 2016 3:06 pm (IST)

We are extremely grateful to the people of India who supported Demonetisation move: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley


Dec 29, 2016 3:06 pm (IST)

We will not bow to pressure from Rahul Gandhi and opposition; Ravi Shankar Prasad


Dec 29, 2016 3:06 pm (IST)

PM''s popularity is irritating the Congress. Congress is also irritated by the crackdown on black money: Ravi Shankar Prasad


Dec 29, 2016 3:00 pm (IST)

Dec 29, 2016 2:12 pm (IST)

ACB conduct raids in the offices and residences of various government officials in Bengaluru.


Dec 29, 2016 1:27 pm (IST)

 

1.Penalties for possessing defunct notes

On Dec 28 Cabinet cleared the Specified Bank Notes Cessation of Liabilities Ordinance, which makes it illegal to possess defunct bills beyond a threshhold limit after March 31 next year. Offenders can be slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000, or five times the cash held, whichever is higher.

 

2. Depositing demonetised notes

Demonetised notes can still be deposited at select branches of the Reserve Bank of India (by select sections of society) until March 31, after submitting a declaration form. 

 

3. No clarity yet on cut-off date

Official sources who said the Cabinet had approved the ordinance, didn't say whether the penalties prescribed by it will apply to those who're holding on to their old notes to deposit them between December 30 and March 31, or only after March 31.

 

4. Last chance for black money holders

People who possess unaccounted wealth have one last chance to come clean: by making declarations under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, a scheme which opened on December 17 and closes on March 31, 2017. The scheme prescribes tax at the rate of 30 per cent on the undisclosed income, a surcharge of 33 per cent of the tax, and a penalty of 10 per cent on the income, in addition to a mandatory deposit of 25 per cent of the income. Those who don't declare the black money under the scheme now, but show it later in a tax return form, will be slapped with a total levy of 77.25 per cent in taxes and penalty.

 

5. Eligibility

People facing prosecution for offences such as corruption, money laundering, drug trafficking holding benami property, or violation of foreign exchange won't be eligible to be declarants under the scheme.
 
6. Action against benami property owners

Expect the government to crack down on holders of benami property next. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said his government will make a "dormant," decades-old law against benami property "operational" in the days to come.
 
7. E-mail to help citizens turn whistleblowers

Concerned citizens can write to blackmoneyinfo@incometax.gov.in to provide information on holders of unaccounted wealth.
 
8. I-T department action against non-filers

The Income Tax department is set to initiate action against as many as 67.54 lakh non-filers who carried out high-value transactions in the financial year 2014-15, but didn't file tax returns for 2015-16, a report said on December 25. Since November 8, the I-T department had already issued 3,589 notices to various entities for alleged tax evasion and hawala dealings, the report said. The department has already conducted several raids across the nation.
 
9.Toll-free helpline to educate citizens about cashless transactions

The government will soon launch a nation-wide toll-free helpline number '14444' to educate people about cashless transactions, and provide support related to such transactions. The Centre has already launched a TV channel, DigiShala (available on Doordarshan's DTH platform), and a website - http://cashlessindia.gov.in/ - to educate citizens about digital transactions.
 
10. Lucky draws to promote cashless transactions

The government has launched two lucky draws - Digi Dhan Yojana (for businessmen) and Lucky Grahak Yojana (for consumers) - to encourage digital transactions. Winners will be chosen daily and weekly under the Lucky Grahak Yojana and weekly under the Digi-Dhan Vyapar Yojana, leading up to a mega draw on April 14, 2017. After that, the scheme will be reviewed for further implementation.


Dec 29, 2016 12:58 pm (IST)

The police are investigating repeated deposits and withdrawal of large amounts of money in Jan Dhan bank accounts of around 13 members of a Self-Help Group (SHG) in Cuttack.


Dec 29, 2016 12:50 pm (IST)

Dec 29, 2016 12:47 pm (IST)
Lakshadweep to Soon go Cashless: Administrator Farooq Khan
Dec 29, 2016 12:40 pm (IST)

Note ban is a huge scam: Congress


Dec 29, 2016 12:37 pm (IST)

Congress announces nation-wide protest against demonetisation from January 6. 


Dec 29, 2016 12:35 pm (IST)

Why is PM not clarifying whether he took money from Sahara or not, asks Surjewala


Dec 29, 2016 12:29 pm (IST)

Mahesh Shah is closely associated with PM Modi and Amit Shah: Randeep Surjewala


Dec 29, 2016 12:29 pm (IST)

 Congress levels allegation of money laundering and illegal cash hoarding by Amit Shah and Pankaja Munde


Dec 29, 2016 12:28 pm (IST)

RSS and Amit Shah should make their accounts public. We challenge them to do so: Randeep Surjewala


Dec 29, 2016 12:28 pm (IST)

Government should declare the figures that how much old notes have been deposited, says Congress' Randeep Surjewala


Dec 29, 2016 12:26 pm (IST)

Congress targets PM Narendra Modi over note ban


Dec 29, 2016 12:03 pm (IST)

Dec 29, 2016 11:23 am (IST)

President Pranab Mukherjee clears wages ordinance


Dec 29, 2016 10:59 am (IST)
ED Arrests Delhi Lawyer Rohit Tandon Over Black Money Conversion
Dec 29, 2016 10:05 am (IST)

MoS Finance says RBI dividend can be discussed once deposit of old notes is reconciled. Demonetisation will help increase the tax base.


Dec 29, 2016 10:04 am (IST)

MoS Finance Meghwal to Network18: There is no talk of farm loan waiver.


Dec 29, 2016 10:04 am (IST)

Rohit Tandon will be produced in Saket Court today.


Dec 29, 2016 9:45 am (IST)
Workers at Bengal Currency Printing Press Decide Not to Work Overtime
Dec 29, 2016 9:09 am (IST)

Government to present hard facts on its achievements and counter Opposition's allegations today at 3 pm.


Photogallery
    © Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.