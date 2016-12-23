Demonetisation Live: Govt Likely to Announce Relief Measures for Farmers

Event Highlights
The Narendra Modi government is likely to announce relief measures for farmers and the general public after Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of loan waiver at a time when the country is reeling under the pressure of demonetisation.
Earlier on Friday, the Vadodara police, in a major crackdown, had seized Rs 1.10 crore worth IMFL and detained 261 persons, including ex-IPL Chairman Chirayu Amin.
Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had called on Delhi lawyer Rohit Tandon to question him after Delhi Police recovered Rs 13.65 crore in cash, including Rs 2.60 crore in new currency notes, from its raid on lawyer's firm.
Meanwhile, the SBI Chief Arundhati Bhattacharya in an exclusive interview to CNN-News18 on demonetisation informed that the withdrawal deadline may be extended soon.
#FLASH: 11 people detained by Police with fake currency notes worth Rs 1.5 crores in Nashik (Maharashtra)— ANI (@ANI_news) December 23, 2016
Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Old demonetised notes of Rs 500 & Rs 1000 found near Kukrail Dam. Police team at the spot #DeMonetisation pic.twitter.com/0AFJ3l4QFC— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 23, 2016
IT Dept summons ex TN Chief Secy Rammohan Rao's son Vivek Rao fr further investigation abt raids at his office;likely to appear this evening— ANI (@ANI_news) December 23, 2016
MP: Factory allegedly producing spurious ghee busted in Shivpuri; 696 litre ghee worth Rs 3 lakh seized in 47days; Police,Food Dept at spot. pic.twitter.com/dCIUlCQIck— ANI (@ANI_news) December 23, 2016
Post #demonetisation till December 21, more than Rs 3590 crore undisclosed income admitted/detected. 3589 notices issued: IT Sources— ANI (@ANI_news) December 23, 2016
215 cases were referred to ED and 185 were referred to CBI for further investigation by the Income Tax Department: IT sources— ANI (@ANI_news) December 23, 2016
Siliguri (West Bengal): IT Dept conducts raid at the residence of businessman Rup Chand Prasad in Naya Bazar. Raid underway. pic.twitter.com/JRESCwuxsq— ANI (@ANI_news) December 23, 2016
Odisha: Vigilance conducts raids at 5places including premises related to Prasanna Kr Nanda,auditor at Executive Engineer Office,Bhubaneswar— ANI (@ANI_news) December 23, 2016
Hyd: Rs 7 Cr found in account of cab driver,after interrogation agreed to pay taxes under PMGY on this amount deposited post #Demonitisation— ANI (@ANI_news) December 23, 2016
No adverse report submitted to bank so far;Bank denies tht wre any fake a/cs;extending full co-operation to investigating agencies-Rohit Rao— ANI (@ANI_news) December 23, 2016
#FLASH CISF detects Rs 53.78 lakh(approx) in new currency notes & Rs 4.29 lakh in old currency from a foreign nat'l at Delhi's IGI airport.— ANI (@ANI_news) December 23, 2016
Bihar: IT Dept officials conduct raid at the premises of a businessman in Muzaffarpur. More details awaited.— ANI (@ANI_news) December 23, 2016