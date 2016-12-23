LIVE NOW
Demonetisation Live: Govt Likely to Announce Relief Measures for Farmers

News18.com | December 23, 2016, 12:21 PM IST
The Narendra Modi government is likely to announce relief measures for farmers and the general public after Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of loan waiver at a time when the country is reeling under the pressure of demonetisation.

Earlier on Friday, the Vadodara police, in a major crackdown, had seized Rs 1.10 crore worth IMFL and detained 261 persons, including ex-IPL Chairman Chirayu Amin.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had called on Delhi lawyer Rohit Tandon to question him after Delhi Police recovered Rs 13.65 crore in cash, including Rs 2.60 crore in new currency notes, from its raid on lawyer's firm.

Meanwhile, the SBI Chief Arundhati Bhattacharya in an exclusive interview to CNN-News18 on demonetisation informed that the withdrawal deadline may be extended soon.

Dec 23, 2016 1:41 pm (IST)

Farm loan waiver not a good idea: Axis Bank


Dec 23, 2016 1:37 pm (IST)

Dec 23, 2016 1:09 pm (IST)

Dec 23, 2016 12:33 pm (IST)

Sources say PM has been cautioned by Finance Ministry officials that banks cannot take the stress of additional burden on exchequer


Dec 23, 2016 12:32 pm (IST)

PM has asked for inputs from key infrastructure ministry like agriculture, petroleum and power. He will take review meetings just ahead of the end of deadline.


Dec 23, 2016 12:32 pm (IST)

PM is expected to announce some sops for farmers by way of electricity bill waivers


Dec 23, 2016 12:19 pm (IST)

Dec 23, 2016 12:08 pm (IST)

Government expected to announce note ban relief measures for farmers.


Dec 23, 2016 12:07 pm (IST)

The I-T sleuths recovered Rs 43 lakh unaccounted cash in new currency notes from a finance broker in Raipur. The team has also unearthed undisclosed income of around Rs 10 crore during the search.


Dec 23, 2016 11:40 am (IST)

Dec 23, 2016 11:29 am (IST)

Dec 23, 2016 11:28 am (IST)

Dec 23, 2016 11:07 am (IST)

Dec 23, 2016 11:07 am (IST)

SC refuses early hearing of an application challenging government's notification which allows submission of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes by political parties and exempt them from income tax. Matter will be heard on January 11.


Dec 23, 2016 11:00 am (IST)

Vadodara police seizes Rs 1.10 lakh worth IMFL from Akhand Farmhouse and has detained 261 persons including former IPL chairman Chirayu Amin during raids. 


Dec 23, 2016 10:48 am (IST)

Dec 23, 2016 10:47 am (IST)

Dec 23, 2016 10:44 am (IST)

Dec 23, 2016 9:43 am (IST)

Delhi lawyer Rohit Tandon called for questioning by Enforcement Directorate


Dec 23, 2016 9:27 am (IST)

Dec 23, 2016 9:13 am (IST)

Dec 23, 2016 9:08 am (IST)

"The formal banking system needs to grow to meet the current demand," she added.


Dec 23, 2016 9:08 am (IST)

"Right now, people are refraining from doing business, still scared. Once Rs 500 currency return in the market, liquidity will return," says Arundhati.


