Demonetisation Live: RBI Asks Banks To Send At Least 40% Notes to Villages

Jan 3, 2017 12:07 pm (IST)

Mayawati Press Conference:

* We hope 2017 doesn't bring anything like demonetisation

* BJP Govt and PM Modi is working in the same way as Congress did by fooling people.

* In Lucknow rally PM was disappointed by the number of people gathered there for the rally.

* PM was only heard clarifying his demonetisation step.

* The announcements that PM made on 31st was a forceful step taken by him.

* If they had clear intentions for the welfare of people he would have announced these schemes 1.5 years before not just before elections.

* The new year eve speech that the PM gave on 31st Dec 2016 it didn't reflect that the govt is working for the welfare of people.

* Though people had lots of expectations from his speech.

* People expected that PM Modi will wave off their loans.

* People were also expecting that PM will announce deposition of Rs 15- 20 lakhs in the accounts of poor people from the black money collected from the country itself.

* People expected home from PM. But people were left disappointed,.



* The immature decision of demonetisation by PM Modi hardly reflects any chances of ACCHE DIN.

*I wish that PM and the govt get their head in the right frame.

* Current government and PM Narendra Modi decision resulted into the deaths of 100 of people benefiting only a handful of rich people in the country.

* I pray because people have a govt on their head who is drunk in power with the numbers they have in Parliament.