No Bar on Card Payments at Petrol Pumps for Now

News18.com | January 9, 2017, 8:29 PM IST
New Delhi: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that petrol pumps will continue to accept card payments post January 13 a day after the Petrol Pump Associations deferred their decision to not accept credit and debit card payments for fuel sales.

"MDR charges on card payments for fuel purchase will not be passed on to customers and the Oil companies and banks are discussing who is to bear the charges," Pradhan added.

Here's a recap of the day's developments:

Jan 9, 2017 2:13 pm (IST)

Jan 9, 2017 2:10 pm (IST)

Oil companies, banks discussing who is to bear MDR charges: Pradhan (PTI)


Jan 9, 2017 2:10 pm (IST)

Petrol pumps will continue to accept card payments post January 13: Pradhan (PTI)


Jan 9, 2017 2:09 pm (IST)

MDR charges on card payments for fuel purchase will not be passed on to customers: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (PTI)


Jan 9, 2017 12:39 pm (IST)

We're discussing the issue, have asked Secretary DEA to discuss issue with banks: Arun Jaitley


Jan 9, 2017 12:38 pm (IST)

Have asked the concerned ministry to stay in touch and resolve the issue: Arun Jaitley on cards usage at petrol pumps


Jan 9, 2017 12:32 pm (IST)

Decemeber data on VAT is not available: Arun Jaitley 


Jan 9, 2017 12:32 pm (IST)

Jan 9, 2017 12:30 pm (IST)

In December 2016 compared to last December, the customs has actually declined, it is - 6.3%: Finance Minister


Jan 9, 2017 12:30 pm (IST)

Direct and Indirect taxes moved up post note ban : Arun jaitley


Jan 9, 2017 12:29 pm (IST)

Service tax for December 2016 increased by 12% compared to December 2015: Arun Jaitley 


Jan 9, 2017 12:28 pm (IST)

After demonetisation Data of these two months will become relevant. First 3 quarters that is April-Dec, Direct Tax the increase is 12.1 percent: Arun Jaitley 


Jan 9, 2017 12:26 pm (IST)

Overall increase in indirect taxes for the month of April to Dec '16 compared to same figures last year is 25%: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley


Jan 9, 2017 12:23 pm (IST)

