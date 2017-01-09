No Bar on Card Payments at Petrol Pumps for Now

New Delhi: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that petrol pumps will continue to accept card payments post January 13 a day after the Petrol Pump Associations deferred their decision to not accept credit and debit card payments for fuel sales.

"MDR charges on card payments for fuel purchase will not be passed on to customers and the Oil companies and banks are discussing who is to bear the charges," Pradhan added.

