No Bar on Card Payments at Petrol Pumps for Now

Event Highlights
New Delhi: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that petrol pumps will continue to accept card payments post January 13 a day after the Petrol Pump Associations deferred their decision to not accept credit and debit card payments for fuel sales.
"MDR charges on card payments for fuel purchase will not be passed on to customers and the Oil companies and banks are discussing who is to bear the charges," Pradhan added.
ALSO READ: Petrol Pumps Defer Decision to Not Accept Card Payments Till January 13
Here's a recap of the day's developments:
Govt to abide by guidelines issued in Feb'16 wherein it stated customers won't bear extra charges on digital transactions-Dharmendra Pradhan pic.twitter.com/tfpfB7Do8K— ANI (@ANI_news) January 9, 2017
For most States VAT collections have increased: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley pic.twitter.com/sruQYCsSz9— ANI (@ANI_news) January 9, 2017
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addresses media in Delhi pic.twitter.com/e06GeRA052— ANI (@ANI_news) January 9, 2017