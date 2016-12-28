Demonetisation Live: 4-year Jail, Rs 5000 Fine for Old Notes After March 31

Dec 28, 2016 11:09 am (IST)

Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi once again over demonetisation on the eve of 132nd foundation day of Indian National Congress:

* Whom did PM consult before taking the decision

* Demands removal of 24000 withdrawal limit

* Double wages for MNREGA workers

* Give 20 pc Minimum Support Price bonus to farmers.

* Gove 50 percent rebate to traders on sales tax and income tax

* Give debt relief to the farmers as they are the one who are trhe worst suffers

* Modi should give an account to the people on why he hurt the financial independence of the people.

* How much black money was seized? Was there any step to bring back black money held in Swiss banks

* Tell us how many people lost their jobs due to demonetisation

* A sum of Rs 25,000 should be deposited in the account of every woman of a BPL family that has suffered post

* Govt should come out with list of those who deposited more than Rs 25 lakh in their accounts before demonetisation: