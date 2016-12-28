Demonetisation Live: 4-year Jail, Rs 5000 Fine for Old Notes After March 31

Event Highlights
With two days to go for December 30 deadline to deposit demonetised notes of Rs 500/1000, the Centre on Wednesday approved an ordinance that imposes penalties for possessing old notes beyond a certain limit and indulging in transactions with junked notes of Rs 500 and 1000.
According to the ordinance anyone possessing old notes post March 31, 2017 will have to face 4-year jail term and those involved in transactions have to pay a penalty of 5000 rupees.
NITI Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagariya and Andra Pradesh CM brief media after meeting of CMs
* On digital economy things are moving very positively, NITI Aayog has presented best practices of different countries
* Our focus is on providing more incentives for making digital payments a mass movement
Shrikant Sharma counter attacks Congress
* Rahul Gandhi is trying to manipulate the people
* Rahul is shielding theives
* Rahul Gandhi speaks a poisinous language
* Rahul is politicising deaths
* Stop threatning the government
* People have stopped believing Rahul
* He should answer on Agusta scam
* He should stop selling lies
Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi once again over demonetisation on the eve of 132nd foundation day of Indian National Congress:
* Whom did PM consult before taking the decision
* Demands removal of 24000 withdrawal limit
* Double wages for MNREGA workers
* Give 20 pc Minimum Support Price bonus to farmers.
* Gove 50 percent rebate to traders on sales tax and income tax
* Give debt relief to the farmers as they are the one who are trhe worst suffers
* Modi should give an account to the people on why he hurt the financial independence of the people.
* How much black money was seized? Was there any step to bring back black money held in Swiss banks
* Tell us how many people lost their jobs due to demonetisation
* A sum of Rs 25,000 should be deposited in the account of every woman of a BPL family that has suffered post
* Govt should come out with list of those who deposited more than Rs 25 lakh in their accounts before demonetisation:
