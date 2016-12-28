LIVE NOW
Demonetisation Live: 4-year Jail, Rs 5000 Fine for Old Notes After March 31

News18.com | December 28, 2016, 1:15 PM IST
With two days to go for December 30 deadline to deposit demonetised notes of Rs 500/1000, the Centre on Wednesday approved an ordinance that imposes penalties for possessing old notes beyond a certain limit and indulging in transactions with junked notes of Rs 500 and 1000.

According to the ordinance anyone possessing old notes post March 31, 2017 will have to face 4-year jail term and those involved in transactions have to pay a penalty of 5000 rupees.

Dec 28, 2016 1:59 pm (IST)

Dec 28, 2016 1:55 pm (IST)

Dec 28, 2016 1:54 pm (IST)

Dec 28, 2016 1:54 pm (IST)

NITI Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagariya and Andra Pradesh CM brief media after meeting of CMs 

* On digital economy things are moving very positively, NITI Aayog has presented best practices of different countries

* Our focus is on providing more incentives for making digital payments a mass movement    


Dec 28, 2016 1:07 pm (IST)

 

Dec 28, 2016 1:06 pm (IST)

 

Dec 28, 2016 12:45 pm (IST)

Appointments Committee of Cabinet has approved the appointment of Viral V. Acharya, Economics Professor at a US University  as RBI Dy Governor


Dec 28, 2016 12:32 pm (IST)



Dec 28, 2016 12:23 pm (IST)

 Cabinet clears demonetisation ordinance:

* People possessing old notes post March 31 to face 4-year jail term 

* Rs 5000 penality on those who will exchange the old notes after March 31st.

* Cabinet clears the ordinance for old notes

* No change in deadline of depositing old notes

 

 

 

 


Dec 28, 2016 12:11 pm (IST)

Shrikant Sharma counter attacks Congress

* Rahul Gandhi is trying to manipulate the people 

* Rahul is shielding theives 

* Rahul Gandhi speaks a poisinous language

*  Rahul is politicising deaths

* Stop threatning the government

* People have stopped believing Rahul

* He should answer on Agusta scam

* He should stop selling lies

 

 

 


Dec 28, 2016 12:06 pm (IST)

(Photo Credit: Network18)


Dec 28, 2016 11:55 am (IST)

Dec 28, 2016 11:32 am (IST)

The cabinet meeting has begun. 


Dec 28, 2016 11:09 am (IST)

Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi once again over demonetisation on the eve of 132nd foundation day of Indian National Congress:

*  Whom did PM consult before taking the decision

* Demands removal of 24000 withdrawal limit

* Double wages for MNREGA workers

* Give 20 pc Minimum Support Price bonus to farmers.

* Gove 50 percent rebate to traders on sales tax and income tax

* Give debt relief to the farmers as they are the one who are trhe worst suffers

* Modi should give an account to the people on why he hurt the financial independence of the people.

* How much black money was seized? Was there any step to bring back black money held in Swiss banks

* Tell us how many people lost their jobs due to demonetisation

* A sum of Rs 25,000 should be deposited in the account of every woman of a BPL family that has suffered post

* Govt should come out with list of those who deposited more than Rs 25 lakh in their accounts before demonetisation:


Dec 28, 2016 10:47 am (IST)

 

Dec 28, 2016 10:31 am (IST)

New ordinance likely to come up as deadline knocks at the door


Dec 28, 2016 10:18 am (IST)

Dec 28, 2016 10:16 am (IST)

ED arrests private bank manager in Delhi in connection with money laundering case post demonetisation.

 


Dec 28, 2016 10:10 am (IST)

* Note ban is for 1% rich people

*Congress listen to public

* PM Modi sacrificing poor for rich

* It is hurting the people of India

* PM Modi is tearing India's fabric

* PM is not answering to the charges

 


Dec 28, 2016 10:09 am (IST)

What is the Congress? It means listening to you, understanding others. It made us understand the meaning of freedom: Rahul Gandhi


Dec 28, 2016 10:09 am (IST)

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi speaking at the 132nd foundation day of Indian National Congress


Dec 28, 2016 8:54 am (IST)
Dec 28, 2016 8:54 am (IST)
