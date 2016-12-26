Demonetisation: Cash Woes Will Stay for Another 6 Months, Says Rahul

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, while speaking in Baran district of Rajasthan on Monday, attacked PM Narendra Modi saying cash Ban is actually a financial lockdown.
He also slammed Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje for failing the farmers.
Earlier, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley spoke on the need for lower level of taxation, to provide services more competitive in nature.
"Competition is not domestic, it is global. This is one important change you will witness while you will be in service," Jaitley had said.
Read More: Restrictions on Cash Withdrawals May Continue Beyond December 30
With less than five days to go for December 30 deadline set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ease money supply, the cash crunch continues with people lining outside banks and ATMs to withdraw their money.
As it happened.
Dec 26, 2016 5:33 pm (IST)
Demonetisation will help allot more funds to welfare schemes, says government
Dec 26, 2016 5:05 pm (IST)
The prime minister's fight against black money and corruption was "beyond any doubt" and the people of the country have expressed their gratitude by supporting him: Rajnath Singh
Dec 26, 2016 5:02 pm (IST)
Modiji has said that the problems will end after December 30. But I can say with confidence that it will not be so. These hardships will continue for six-seven months and beyond: Rahul Gandhi.
Dec 26, 2016 4:33 pm (IST)
We can understand Behenji's pain as the recent movement garnered great support from masses: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on demonetisation
Dec 26, 2016 3:52 pm (IST)
Demonetisation is a disaster. No economist will advise demonetization: Jairam Ramesh
Dec 26, 2016 3:51 pm (IST)
Tough law against Benami Property is welcomed but if it also becomes a gimmick like demonetisation we are against it: Jairam Ramesh
Dec 26, 2016 3:46 pm (IST)
Demonetisation was a big time drama by the PM. Demonetisation is maximum drama, minimum governance: Jairam Ramesh
Dec 26, 2016 3:41 pm (IST)
He replied to few of my questions but didn't reply on the corruption allegations against him, so I will ask him again: Rahul Gandhi
Dec 26, 2016 3:40 pm (IST)
Had asked a few questions to Modi ji in my last few speeches on benami properties and frequent change in rules etc: Rahul Gandhi
Dec 26, 2016 3:38 pm (IST)
Modi said this is a fight against terrorism and then said it is step taken to promote cashless economy: Rahul Gandhi
Dec 26, 2016 3:34 pm (IST)
Paytm means Pay to Modi. Modiji said we'll bring back black money and distribute that money among poor, later he changed his narrative: Rahul Gandhi
Dec 26, 2016 3:30 pm (IST)
Dec 26, 2016 3:28 pm (IST)
Modi did not share his plan with any state head but those super rich 50 families did know: Rahul Gandhi
Dec 26, 2016 3:22 pm (IST)
Modi is snatching poor's money and passing it on to rich families, common man is the loser: Rahul Gandhi
Dec 26, 2016 3:17 pm (IST)
Dec 26, 2016 3:15 pm (IST)
Swiss govt has send a list of Swiss Bank account holders to Indian govt, why didn't Modi Ji put them across in Parliament? When will he do it? Rahul Gandhi
Dec 26, 2016 3:14 pm (IST)
Dec 26, 2016 3:14 pm (IST)
Real black money is kept in gold, real estate, in Swiss bank accounts: Rahul Gandhi
Dec 26, 2016 3:13 pm (IST)
Your money is your hard earned money and not black money: Rahul Gandhi
Dec 26, 2016 3:13 pm (IST)
99% of cash that Indians hold is not black money: Rahul Gandhi
Dec 26, 2016 3:12 pm (IST)
We introduced Land Acquisition Bill for farmers to get right price of their land, Modi Ji tried to stop it thrice by ordinance: Rahul Gandhi
Dec 26, 2016 3:11 pm (IST)
The govt wants to rob farmers of their lands, we want to protect farmers: Rahul Gandhi in Baran
Dec 26, 2016 3:10 pm (IST)
Farmers commit suicide everyday in the country but still govt is not paying any heed to their demands put forward by us: Rahul Gandhi
Dec 26, 2016 3:08 pm (IST)
Super rich families are becoming richer and all this with Modi's support: Rahul Gandhi
Dec 26, 2016 3:06 pm (IST)
In last 2.5 years Modi has only divided the country and same is what CM is doing in Rajasthan: Rahul Gandhi
Dec 26, 2016 3:03 pm (IST)
For the last 2.5 years NDA govt is in centre and for last 3 years Vasundhara Raje scindia is leading Rajasthan but have they done anything for the poor? Rahul Gandhi
Dec 26, 2016 3:01 pm (IST)
By notebandi PM Modi has attacked Rajasthan and rest of the country as well: Rahul Gandhi
Dec 26, 2016 3:00 pm (IST)
Dec 26, 2016 2:59 pm (IST)
Notebandi is actually a financial lockdown: Rahul Gandhi
Dec 26, 2016 2:58 pm (IST)
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addresses public rally in Baran, Rajasthan
Dec 26, 2016 2:43 pm (IST)
Dec 26, 2016 2:43 pm (IST)
All 16 parties have same understanding that implementation of demonetisation is disastrous: Sitaram Yechury
Dec 26, 2016 1:49 pm (IST)
Dec 26, 2016 1:37 pm (IST)
Income tax starts prelim investigation against Mayawati's brother Anand Kumar for benaami properties
Dec 26, 2016 1:19 pm (IST)
Dec 26, 2016 1:17 pm (IST)
The day restrictions are removed, people will again start hoarding money; we need to be very careful: Akhilesh Yadav
Dec 26, 2016 1:16 pm (IST)
People who talk of Digital India, what have they done? Is standing in queues going digital according to them? Akhilesh Yadav
Dec 26, 2016 1:14 pm (IST)
We have been opposing poor implementation of demonetisation: Gaurav Bhatia to CNN-News18
Dec 26, 2016 1:04 pm (IST)
How we can have cashless economy, all economist are against this move: Akhilesh Yadav targets PM Modi
Dec 26, 2016 12:19 pm (IST)
Dec 26, 2016 12:16 pm (IST)
The hasty decision of demonetisation has become a bone of contention for the BJP: Mayawati
Dec 26, 2016 12:10 pm (IST)
90 percent of the people have not overcome of demonetisation, people will teach them lesson: Mayawati
Dec 26, 2016 12:01 pm (IST)
There are no grey areas in taxation laws: Arun Jaitley
Dec 26, 2016 12:01 pm (IST)
The India that we foresee in next future decades will be an India where voluntary compliances will have to increase: Arun Jaitley
Dec 26, 2016 11:56 am (IST)
Need to lower level of taxation as we broad base economy: Arun Jaitley
Dec 26, 2016 11:55 am (IST)
Manufacturing taxes in our country is very high: Arun Jaitley
Dec 26, 2016 11:52 am (IST)
Dec 26, 2016 11:37 am (IST)
Dec 26, 2016 10:40 am (IST)
Dec 26, 2016 10:38 am (IST)
People queue up to withdraw cash at an ATM at a bank, post the ban on high denomination currency notes, in Delhi on Monday (Photo: Rama Sankar, Network18)
Dec 26, 2016 10:29 am (IST)
Dec 26, 2016 8:53 am (IST)
PM Modi has called for a meeting tomorrow of top economists in the country to discuss the road ahead and future reforms
Dec 26, 2016 8:40 am (IST)
Dec 26, 2016 8:39 am (IST)
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has asserted that the government has taken a number of steps to reduce black money -- revised tax treaties, IDS, taxing benami properties and the like
Dec 26, 2016 8:37 am (IST)
In the last 45 days, the Modi-led NDA government has made 60 changes on currency exchange, withdrawal, IT and banking laws.
Dec 26, 2016 8:37 am (IST)
Only five days are left to PM's '50-days normalisation deadline' and exchange of old currency notes.