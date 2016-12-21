Demonetisation Live: PM Modi Must Reply to Allegations, Says Congress

Event Highlights
New Delhi: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that he received kickbacks as Gujarat chief minister in 2012. He further said that the records are with I-T Dept for last two and half years and no action has been taken.
"As per records available with Income tax department, Rs 2.5 cr was given to PM Modi on 30 Oct '13;Rs 5cr on 12 Nov '13;Rs 2.5 cr on 27 Nov '13;Rs 5cr on 29 Nov '13, Rahul said at a rally in Mehsana.
"In a diary retrieved from the Sahara office during an I-T raid, there were file notings that clearly said that they paid Modi at least nine times in a duration of six months," Rahul added.
Reacting to the news, BJP spokesperson Zafar Islam said that Rahul Gandhi has been making false claims that he has proof against PM but where is the proof.
Ganga toh maili ho gayi, isiliye toh Ganga safai ka abhiyan chal pada hai: Randeep S Surjewala, Congress pic.twitter.com/jXzzOR0sI4— ANI (@ANI_news) December 21, 2016
Humare Ganga ke saaman PM ke uppar bebuniyad aarop laga rahein hain? Ye saare aarop kheejh mei laga rahe hain: RS Prasad pic.twitter.com/vCfmBS5JjS— ANI (@ANI_news) December 21, 2016
Congress did not spare the sky, space, land, under the land and even sea in corruption: RS Prasad pic.twitter.com/a6Pl2hMNqF— ANI (@ANI_news) December 21, 2016
OCT 15, 2013: During investigation into coal block allocations to Aditya Birla group’s Hindalco Industries, the CBI had conducted simultaneous raids on its premises in New Delhi, Mumbai, Secunderabad and Bhubaneshwar on October 15, 2013. Prashant Bhushan in his complaint said,“The documents seized by the CBI in its search operation in Mumbai reportedly revealed massive bribery of politicians and officials of various ministries by the Aditya Birla group over several years."
* IT Department raided Sahara Company on 22 Nov, 2014
* Similarly there is a record of Birla paying. Now it's your turn PM Modi to tell the country whether it is true or not. Will there be an independent inquiry.
* We want PM to speak the truth & prove it.
* There are records with Income Tax that PM Modi got money from Sahara, when he was Gujarat CM
* There should be an independent inquiry into this.
Rahul's anti-DeMo rally#
* PM Modi is against 99% honest Indians
* PM Modi has mocked labourer
* Modi has attacked the poor
* Demonetisation is a faliure
* Dalits are living in fear.
* Modi has divided the country into 1 percent rich and 99 percent, honest, farmers and middle-class.
* All cash in not black money. All black money is not in cash.
* Demonetisation move wasn’t made against corruption or black money; It was against the honest poor people.
* PM has snatched MNREGA from poor
* Only 6% black money is in cash.
* PM Modi has done fire boming on the poor people.
* PM Modi did surgical strike on only 6 percent black money (which is in cash)
* PM has divided India into 2 halves.
* A farmer does not purchase his seeds by cheque or card but in cash, you (PM Modi) have taken away that cash from them: Rahul Gandhi
Vipin Malik -Ex-Director, Central Board Of RBI to CNN-News18:
* The restriction to deposit 5000 rupees was illegal.
* It was the bankers complain that made RBI take a U-Turn
All the bank accounts are KYC complaint, expect the a/c open under Pradhan Mantri yogna
With 60 notification in 43 days, RBI's image has been dented.
Congress
* If the Government was aware the rule then there wouldn't have rule changes every now and then.
* It is a Government failure.
* How will a poor man have a KYC compliant account? Why different rules for the poor?
* The Modi govt is confused
* What is new about cashless salary? there was always an option to send money via e-transfer
AAP
* Glad that RBI has withdrawn the move.
* Poor implementation of a very important move.
* Now is the time for clarity and transparency.
* First thing we want to know is when can we withdraw money on the basis of our requirement
* Government should have the decency to apologise for the problems faced by the common man.
* We dont think that the BJP has its ears on the ground
* The Govt has taken a big hit on its credibility
* The government has been changing its narrative every week
Swaraj India
* U-Turn erodes the credibility of RBI
* This is one u turn and finally this happened.. Currency work only on trust
* This has failed miserably.
* It will create a problem for the employees as withdrawal from the banks is difficult. Cashless society is not possible. We will move amendment in the Parliament: Gurudas Dasgupta, CPI leader
* We will suport Govt for the steps it will take to finish black money. But keeping in mind the rural sector, cashless society is not possible in India: KC Tyagi, JD(U)
Queue outside an ATM in Delhi #DeMonetisation pic.twitter.com/V5Qeq5m9Xw— ANI (@ANI_news) December 21, 2016
Koi kehta hai 24,000 jama honge, koi kehta hai kuch aur,koi kuch time bata ta hai. Bohot pareshaan hain:Local in ATM Queue #Delhi pic.twitter.com/L6gsAF91iB— ANI (@ANI_news) December 21, 2016
Delhi: Cabinet meeting underway. Union ministers arrive for the meeting(earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/lcAZ5qDGlf— ANI (@ANI_news) December 21, 2016
Political Parties reaction on Govt's Cashless Salary move:
CPIM: Government's move insensitive as India majority of the people rely on cash for livelihood.
Congress: Nothing can distract the people from the fact that PM Modi and his Govt has failed. Government should trust people and they cant move without proper infratructure.
JDU: PM's policy highy 'Utopian'. Implementation is imparctical.
* IT has raided a cooperative bank in Satara (Maharastra)
* Huge amount of cash was deposited in accounts of farmers in a cooperative bank in Satara.
* IT looking at the cash deposits after the announcement of demonitisation.
* IT anticipates that politicians in Maharashtra misused accounts of the farmer.
Govt sources on cashless salary:
* Only for Payment of wages act for labour.
* No ban on cash disbursals.
* EPFO account should be properly accounted for.
* Measure to protect the exploitation of workers.
* If state Govt wants it can notify and also make the payment by cheque or directly into the account
IT raid at Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Rammohan Rao's residence in Anna Nagar(Chennai) pic.twitter.com/A0otFuXI8Y— ANI (@ANI_news) December 21, 2016
Chennai: IT raid at Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Rammohan Rao's residence in Anna Nagar— ANI (@ANI_news) December 21, 2016