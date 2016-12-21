LIVE NOW
Demonetisation Live: PM Modi Must Reply to Allegations, Says Congress

News18.com | December 21, 2016, 7:46 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that he received kickbacks as Gujarat chief minister in 2012. He further said that the records are with I-T Dept for last two and half years and no action has been taken.

"As per records available with Income tax department, Rs 2.5 cr was given to PM Modi on 30 Oct '13;Rs 5cr on 12 Nov '13;Rs 2.5 cr on 27 Nov '13;Rs 5cr on 29 Nov '13, Rahul said at a rally in Mehsana.

"In a diary retrieved from the Sahara office during an I-T raid, there were file notings that clearly said that they paid Modi at least nine times in a duration of six months," Rahul added.

Reacting to the news, BJP spokesperson Zafar Islam said that Rahul Gandhi has been making false claims that he has proof against PM but where is the proof.

Dec 21, 2016 7:25 pm (IST)


Sheila Dikshit responds to CNN News18 on Sahara diaries: "I wil not comment till I see the documents."


Dec 21, 2016 6:21 pm (IST)

PM Modi's image is at stake: Congress


Dec 21, 2016 6:20 pm (IST)

Let him not hide behind his spokespersons and come out and speak... If the allegations are false then why he is not ready for investigation...Even Sonia Gandhi had resigned on moral grounds, says Congress.  

 


Dec 21, 2016 6:12 pm (IST)

Dec 21, 2016 6:10 pm (IST)

Why PM Modi doesn't order an impartial probe into the matter? 


Dec 21, 2016 6:09 pm (IST)

We also want PM Modi to come out clean .. He should come out & say he is ready for all the investigation: Congress 


Dec 21, 2016 6:08 pm (IST)

Why did IT and CBI not call PM Modi over the Sahara diaries entries. Why was he not questioned? ... Simply because he is PM?


Dec 21, 2016 6:06 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi is asking straight questions, BJP not answering them. 


Dec 21, 2016 6:05 pm (IST)

Randeep rebuts Ravi Shankar's "Modi as pure as Ganga Remark, says Ganga has been polluted now. 


Dec 21, 2016 6:04 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi's allegations have rattled BJP. They are not ready to tell whether or not PM Modi took money.  


Dec 21, 2016 5:39 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi's family will not get away from AgustaWestland case by levelling such allegations: Ravi Shakar Prasad 


Dec 21, 2016 5:37 pm (IST)

Dec 21, 2016 5:36 pm (IST)

Even the Supreme Court had rejected this case due to lack of evidence: Ravi Shankar Prasad 


Dec 21, 2016 5:34 pm (IST)

Dec 21, 2016 5:34 pm (IST)

Ravi Shankar Prasad attacks Robert Vadra after Rahul's allegations against PM. Why Rahul Gandhi does not speak a word about his brother in law's corruption cases?


Dec 21, 2016 5:31 pm (IST)

PM Modi is as clean as the River Ganga: Ravi Shankar 


Dec 21, 2016 5:30 pm (IST)


Public is now sure that Rahul Gandhi does not think before speaking: Ravi Shankar Prasad 


Dec 21, 2016 5:30 pm (IST)

In the 10-year rule of UPA Rahul Gandhi was more powerful than Manmohan Singh government, why was he silent then? Ravi Prasad 


Dec 21, 2016 5:27 pm (IST)

The whole history of Congress is riddled with corruption charges. Ravi Shankar Prasad 


Dec 21, 2016 5:27 pm (IST)
They are also mired in the National Herald case. Rahul is himself out on bail and casting aspersions on PM Modi: Ravi Shankar Prasad 

Dec 21, 2016 5:26 pm (IST)

It is a tactic to deflect attention from serious corruption charges that he is himself involved in: Ravi Shankar Prasad 


Dec 21, 2016 5:25 pm (IST)

Rahuls' family is mired in the Augusta Westland corruption case: Ravi Shankar Prasad


Dec 21, 2016 5:25 pm (IST)

Congress is suffering with disaster after disaster: Ravi Shankar Prasad


Dec 21, 2016 5:24 pm (IST)

 Rahul Gandhi is a defeated person. Rahul is leading his party to repeated defeats.


Dec 21, 2016 5:13 pm (IST)

Rahul is himself out on bail. The material Rahul Gandhi relied upon to level charges against PM Modi has already been rejected by Supreme Court: Subramaniam Swamy told CNN-News18 

 


Dec 21, 2016 5:10 pm (IST)

"These are baseless allegations and those who talk about earthquakes will themselves fall," Prakash Javedekar 


Dec 21, 2016 4:46 pm (IST)


NOV 25, 2015: The SC bench of Justices J.S. Khehar and Arun Mishra refused to order probe into ‘Sahara-Birla papers’ citing the entries did not “arouse its conscience” enough to order a probe.


Dec 21, 2016 4:46 pm (IST)

NOV 22, 2016: SC agreed to an urgent hearing of a plea seeking a direction to the CBI, the CBDT and the CVC to produce before the apex court the entire evidence and material recovered in raids conducted on Sahara and Aditya Birla groups.


Dec 21, 2016 4:45 pm (IST)

NOV 17, 2016: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that Rs 65.1 crore was paid as bribe to ‘Gujarat CM’ and ‘Ahmedabad Modiji’ by two private companies, the Aditya Birla group and the Sahara group.


Dec 21, 2016 4:45 pm (IST)

NOV 22, 2014: Documents allegedly recovered from the Sahara premises during a raid on November 22, 2014 by the Income Tax Department show payments to several politicians, including some Chief Ministers and MPs from various political parties, running into crores, the complaint has alleged.


Dec 21, 2016 4:44 pm (IST)

OCT 15, 2013: During investigation into coal block allocations to Aditya Birla group’s Hindalco Industries, the CBI had conducted simultaneous raids on its premises in New Delhi, Mumbai, Secunderabad and Bhubaneshwar on October 15, 2013. Prashant Bhushan in his complaint said,“The documents seized by the CBI in its search operation in Mumbai reportedly revealed massive bribery of politicians and officials of various ministries by the Aditya Birla group over several years."


Dec 21, 2016 4:42 pm (IST)

 

“If we accept what you (Prashant Bhushan) say, then somebody can tomorrow make an entry that I sent PM this much of money… see how far-reaching this could be." : SC's counter to Prashant Bhushan while hearing a petition by NGO Common Cause


Dec 21, 2016 4:40 pm (IST)


“Who has made these entries? Whose computer was this? Tomorrow, if a man makes entries alleging 100 people have been paid money, should we be initiating inquiry against all of them?”: SC's observation while hearing a petition by NGO Common Cause


Dec 21, 2016 4:18 pm (IST)

* IT Department raided Sahara Company on 22 Nov, 2014

* Similarly there is a record of Birla paying. Now it's your turn PM Modi to tell the country whether it is true or not. Will there be an independent inquiry.

* We want PM to speak the truth & prove it. 

* There are records with Income Tax that PM Modi got money from Sahara, when he was Gujarat CM

* There should be an independent inquiry into this.


Dec 21, 2016 3:37 pm (IST)

Rahul's anti-DeMo rally#

* PM Modi is against 99% honest Indians

* PM Modi has mocked labourer

* Modi has attacked the poor

* Demonetisation is a faliure

* Dalits are living in fear.

* Modi has divided the country into 1 percent rich and 99 percent, honest, farmers and middle-class.

* All cash in not black money. All black money is not in cash.

* Demonetisation move wasn’t made against corruption or black money; It was against the honest poor people.

* PM has snatched MNREGA from poor

* Only 6% black money is in cash. 

* PM Modi has done fire boming on the poor people.

*  PM Modi did surgical strike on only 6 percent black money (which is in cash)

* PM has divided India into 2 halves.

* A farmer does not purchase his seeds by cheque or card but in cash, you (PM Modi) have taken away that cash from them: Rahul Gandhi


Dec 21, 2016 3:35 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi is targeting PM Modi against Demonetisation in his rally


Dec 21, 2016 3:34 pm (IST)


If Narendra Modi ji's Govt take any big or small step to eradicate corruption, Congress party will support them: Rahul Gandhi in Mehsana


Dec 21, 2016 3:33 pm (IST)

 Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addressing a public rally in Mehsana, Gujarat


Dec 21, 2016 2:51 pm (IST)

After residence, now IT raids Tamil Nadu chief's office.


Dec 21, 2016 2:15 pm (IST)

Digital wallet company Paytm accuses seven more customers of cheating it. CBI registers fresh case: PTI

 


Dec 21, 2016 2:13 pm (IST)


Vipin Malik -Ex-Director, Central Board Of RBI to CNN-News18:

* The restriction to deposit 5000 rupees was illegal.

* It was the bankers complain that made RBI take a U-Turn

All the bank accounts are KYC complaint, expect the a/c open under Pradhan Mantri yogna

With 60 notification in 43 days, RBI's image has been dented. 


Dec 21, 2016 1:58 pm (IST)

READ: Govt Amends 80 Year-Old Law to Allow Electronic Wage Payment
Dec 21, 2016 1:57 pm (IST)

 

READ: Mamata Questions Chennai I-T Raid, Says Why No Action Against Amit Shah
Dec 21, 2016 1:47 pm (IST)

Cash supply To ATMs remains at Rs 1,900-2,000 Cr per day. Only 27,000-32,000 ATMs being loaded daily i.e. 13-15% Of Total ATMs.


Dec 21, 2016 1:12 pm (IST)

Dec 21, 2016 1:08 pm (IST)

Congress

* If the Government was aware the rule then there wouldn't have rule changes every now and then.

* It is a Government failure.

* How will a poor man have a KYC compliant account? Why different rules for the poor?

* The Modi govt is confused

* What is new about cashless salary? there was always an option to send money via e-transfer

 

AAP

* Glad that RBI has withdrawn the move.

* Poor implementation of a very important move. 

* Now is the time for clarity and transparency. 

* First thing we want to know is when can we withdraw money on the basis of our requirement

* Government should have the decency to apologise for the problems faced by the common man.

* We dont think that the BJP has its ears on the ground

* The Govt has taken a big hit on its credibility

*  The government has been changing its narrative every week

Swaraj India

* U-Turn erodes the credibility of RBI

* This is one u turn and finally this happened.. Currency work only on trust

* This has failed miserably.


Dec 21, 2016 12:53 pm (IST)

* RBI withdraws Rs 5000 deposit norm. 

* It has exempted the KYC account holders

* Massive RBI U-Turn after facing criticism

* No more questions for customers depositing over 5000 rupee

 


Dec 21, 2016 12:30 pm (IST)

* It will create a problem for the employees as withdrawal from the banks is difficult. Cashless society is not possible. We will move amendment in the Parliament: Gurudas Dasgupta, CPI leader

* We will suport Govt for the steps it will take to finish black money. But keeping in mind the rural sector, cashless society is not possible in India: KC Tyagi, JD(U) 


Dec 21, 2016 12:11 pm (IST)

* Cabinet Approves Law Change That Empowers Companies Pay Wages Via Electronic Means

* Cabinet Approves Ordinance To Amend Payment Of Wages Act.

* There is no ban on cash payment.

* Employer has the flexibility to pay his employees via cheque, e-payments.

 

 


Dec 21, 2016 12:00 pm (IST)

IT raids at Chief Secy residence is a disgrace to the state, perhaps for the first time a raid is conducted at a CS's place in TN: MK Stalin


Dec 21, 2016 11:42 am (IST)

Income Tax Raid at Tamil Nadu Chief Secy's Residence in Chennai's Annanagar
Dec 21, 2016 11:41 am (IST)

Demonetisation Chaos Will Help us Retain Power: Akhilesh Yadav
Dec 21, 2016 11:38 am (IST)

Dec 21, 2016 11:32 am (IST)

Dec 21, 2016 11:23 am (IST)

Dec 21, 2016 11:18 am (IST)

Political Parties reaction on Govt's Cashless Salary move: 

CPIM: Government's move insensitive as India majority of the people rely on cash for livelihood.

Congress: Nothing can distract the people from the fact that PM Modi and his Govt has failed. Government should trust people and they cant move without proper infratructure. 

JDU: PM's policy highy 'Utopian'. Implementation is imparctical.


Dec 21, 2016 11:00 am (IST)

Cabinet meeting is underway.


Dec 21, 2016 10:50 am (IST)

* IT has raided a cooperative bank in Satara (Maharastra)

* Huge amount of cash was deposited in accounts of farmers in a cooperative bank in Satara.

* IT looking at the cash deposits after the announcement of demonitisation. 

* IT anticipates that politicians in Maharashtra misused accounts of the farmer.


Dec 21, 2016 10:43 am (IST)

TMC leader Saugata Roy on Cashless Push: 

* It is unfortunate, because online transaction is not known to many people.. Govt should not do this.

*  Online transfer is not right because people cant handle it


Dec 21, 2016 10:23 am (IST)

Govt sources on cashless salary: 

* Only for Payment of wages act for labour.
* No ban on cash disbursals.
* EPFO account should be properly accounted for.
* Measure to protect the exploitation of workers.
* If state Govt wants it can notify and also make the payment by cheque or directly into the account


Dec 21, 2016 10:12 am (IST)

Dec 21, 2016 9:54 am (IST)

Dec 21, 2016 9:50 am (IST)

Dec 21, 2016 9:45 am (IST)

In 43 days of note ban Government has come up with 59 notifications. This could be the 60th one.


Dec 21, 2016 9:36 am (IST)

Government likely to make cashless salary:

* The latest development in Government's demonetisation move is that the Government is likey to pass an ordinance to ban salary in cash.

* After ordinance the employer can pay only online and via cheque.

*  This move will be for Government employees only. 


Photogallery
