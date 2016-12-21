Demonetisation Live: PM Modi Must Reply to Allegations, Says Congress

New Delhi: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that he received kickbacks as Gujarat chief minister in 2012. He further said that the records are with I-T Dept for last two and half years and no action has been taken.

"As per records available with Income tax department, Rs 2.5 cr was given to PM Modi on 30 Oct '13;Rs 5cr on 12 Nov '13;Rs 2.5 cr on 27 Nov '13;Rs 5cr on 29 Nov '13, Rahul said at a rally in Mehsana.

"In a diary retrieved from the Sahara office during an I-T raid, there were file notings that clearly said that they paid Modi at least nine times in a duration of six months," Rahul added.

Reacting to the news, BJP spokesperson Zafar Islam said that Rahul Gandhi has been making false claims that he has proof against PM but where is the proof.

