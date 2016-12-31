Demonetisation Live: 'Corruption Charges Against Modi Juvenile'

Union minister Ravishankar Prasad on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will empower and transform India through all his bold decisions.

In an exclusive interview to CNN-News18, Prasad attacked Congress President Sonia Gandhi and termed her son Rahul Gandhi's allegations of corruption directed at PM Modi over the Sahara-Birla papers as 'Juvenile'.

On Friday, following the expiry of the deadline to deposit demonetised currency in banks, the RBI relaxed the daily ATM withdrawal limit to Rs 4,500 from the earlier cap of Rs 2,500, with this facility, to be effective from January 1, coming as a new year gift to citizens.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also launched a new mobile app called BHIM to enable fast, secure and reliable payments system that uses smartphones for cashless transactions.

The application has been named after Dalit icon Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

