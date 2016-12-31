LIVE NOW
Demonetisation Live: 'Corruption Charges Against Modi Juvenile'

News18.com | December 31, 2016, 1:24 PM IST
Union minister Ravishankar Prasad on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will empower and transform India through all his bold decisions.

In an exclusive interview to CNN-News18, Prasad attacked Congress President Sonia Gandhi and termed her son Rahul Gandhi's allegations of corruption directed at PM Modi over the Sahara-Birla papers as 'Juvenile'.

On Friday, following the expiry of the deadline to deposit demonetised currency in banks, the RBI relaxed the daily ATM withdrawal limit to Rs 4,500 from the earlier cap of Rs 2,500, with this facility, to be effective from January 1, coming as a new year gift to citizens.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also launched a new mobile app called BHIM to enable fast, secure and reliable payments system that uses smartphones for cashless transactions.

The application has been named after Dalit icon Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

Dec 31, 2016 3:38 pm (IST)

The movement will be launched in 3 phase. First phase from Jan 1-10, second phase from Jan 11-20, third phase from Jan 21-30: RS Surjewala


Dec 31, 2016 1:19 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi's allegations of corruption directed at PM Modi over the Sahara-Birla papers is juvenile: Ravi Shankar Prasad


Dec 31, 2016 12:55 pm (IST)

Dec 31, 2016 12:30 pm (IST)

Chidambaram is a worried person, we did what he could not do in 10 years due to pressure, now he has nothing expect criticizing: Ravi Shankar Prasad


Dec 31, 2016 12:29 pm (IST)

Mr Chidambaram never did anything against corruption: Ravi Shankar Prasad


Dec 31, 2016 12:28 pm (IST)

PM Modi has come to transform India, he is not a conventional leader: Ravi Shankar Prasad


Dec 31, 2016 11:30 am (IST)
Why do Cash Restriction Still Continue, Chidambaram Asks PM Modi
Dec 31, 2016 10:40 am (IST)

The central bank also asked banks to ensure that disbursals on ATMs should predominantly be in the denomination of Rs 500


Dec 31, 2016 9:13 am (IST)

There has been no change in the weekly withdrawal limit, which stands at Rs 24,000


Dec 31, 2016 9:13 am (IST)

RBI on Friday relaxed the daily ATM withdrawal limit to Rs 4,500 from the earlier cap of Rs 2,500, effective from January 1


