Demonetisation Live: Bhim App With Fingerprint Verification Announced by PM Modi

Event Highlights
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a new mobile app 'BHIM' to encourage e-transactions at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. The app is named after Dalit icon Bhim Rao Ambedkar.
PM Modi also felicitated the first set of 7,229 winners of Digi Dhan - Lucky Draw under which daily reward of Rs 1,000 will be given to 15,000 lucky consumers for a period of 100 days.
Only consumers using UPI, USSD, AEPS and RuPay cards were included in the draw.
Earlier in the day, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Friday raked up the attack on the Centre and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked five questions over demonetisation.
The 50-day deadline to deposit the old Rs 500/1,000 notes in banks comes to an end on Friday but those having these notes still have time to deposit it at RBI counters till March 31.
As it happened.
With effect from 2019, Switzerland will start giving us real time info on investments by India or Indian entities in Switzerland in 2018: FM pic.twitter.com/i8u8lkmBjr— ANI (@ANI_news) December 30, 2016
Jo paisa aa raha hai, gareeb ke kaam aane wala hai. Desh ko badalna hai doston: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Digi Dhan Mela in Delhi pic.twitter.com/A1piK1nF7M— ANI (@ANI_news) December 30, 2016
Yeh desh apne andar ki burai ko khatam karne ke liye ek hua, itna kasth jhelne ke liye aage aaye, yahi humare desh ki takat hai: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/J3rQI3f0Lm— ANI (@ANI_news) December 30, 2016
Kuch logo ab bhi nirash hain aise nirashawadi logn ke liye abhi koi aushadhi nahi hai. Aise logon ko unki nirasha mubarak: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/ndMtVu2bA3— ANI (@ANI_news) December 30, 2016
Jis desh ko anpad kaha jata hai woh garv kar sakta hai ki electrionic voting mein humne revolution laya hai, woh bhi safalta purwak-PM Modi— ANI (@ANI_news) December 30, 2016
In 2 weeks will make one more accomplishment,it's security is being worked on. It will empower BHIM;you'll only require your thumb to pay-PM pic.twitter.com/TLeR3iCKLm— ANI (@ANI_news) December 30, 2016
#FLASH: ED registers money laundering case against IRF and Zakir Naik based on earlier FIR registered by NIA.— ANI (@ANI_news) December 30, 2016
Delhi: PM Narendra Modi distributes prizes to those who have made contributions to promote digital payments in the country. pic.twitter.com/JEv0jSUBS2— ANI (@ANI_news) December 30, 2016
Delhi: PM Narendra Modi launches a mobile app to make digital payments easier at the Digi-Dhan Mela at the Talkatora Stadium pic.twitter.com/FjQOh22lgL— ANI (@ANI_news) December 30, 2016
Q5: Why did your govt not allow Condolence in Parliament which we, the Opposition proposed on Nov 21 for more than 100 dead #Demonetisation— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) December 30, 2016
Q3: Demonetisation for corruption? But you & Sahara-Birla diaries? No Inquiry instituted? In Jain-Hawala case, LK Advani quit, till cleared— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) December 30, 2016
Q1: You started by boasting demonetisation will end Black Money, terror, counterfeit currency, then an about-turn to "digital economy"- How?— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) December 30, 2016
Demonetisation is a one man made disaster which has pushed the beleaguered Indian economy into a tailspin. We have some Questions.— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) December 30, 2016
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Digi-Dhan Mela at the Talkatora Stadium pic.twitter.com/aPXCjBBIzE— ANI (@ANI_news) December 30, 2016
IT Dept conducting full-fledged probes with raid on JCB entering 5th day;On daily basis, subsequent raids & enquiries carried out-IT Sources— ANI (@ANI_news) December 30, 2016
I will launch a Mobile App which will enable easier digital payments & transactions. The App will immensely benefit our citizens.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2016
Will join #DigiDhanMela programme at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi & extend support to the movement towards increased digital transactions.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2016
Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi to answer his questions:
1. How much black money has been retrieved since Nov 8?
2. How much economic loss has India suffered? How many people have lost their sources of income?
3. How many people have died due to demonetisation? Has the Government compensated their families? If not, then why not?
4. Who were the experts consulted by the pm before taking this decision?
5. Who were the people who deposited more than 25 lakhs in the banks, 2 months prior to demonetisation?
In last 50 days ppl supported PM Modi, those scared of this support oppose #DeMonetisation: Dharmendra Pradhan at a BJP protest in Kerela pic.twitter.com/UusuFgN0J7— ANI (@ANI_news) December 30, 2016
Rs 5 lakh in Rs 2000 denomination notes looted from a bank employee in Jharkhand's Giridih district— ANI (@ANI_news) December 30, 2016
Piyush Goyal exlusive speaks to CNN-News18 on Demonetisation:
* Objective have been largely meet
* people did go through pain
* Peeople is moving towards a formal economy
* Note ban is a new experiment that was never tried before.
* Farmers should not worry as they are not entitled to pay tax
* India moving towards a formal economy
* PM Modi has a modern vision and people are only getting used to it now.
* We have mechanisms in place to look into dubious accounts
* We are a responsive government so whenever we saw something wrong we changed the rules accordingly
* Manmohan Singh did not account for the informal economy before making the statement about the GDP shrinking
* People getting use to PM's vision.
* We are incentivising e-transactions but we are not penalising cash transaction.
* If the economy of the country improves then automatically there will be more money for people.
* Condonlenses to the family memebers of those who lost their while standing in que. Though I dont know about the circumstances with led to their deaths.
* Cleaning up economy biggest benfit.
* Demonetisation relief for people in 2017.
* We are not ostrich-like
* BJP will secure a historic win in UP
We should not force or put a burden on the society; it is not acceptable: WB CM Mamata Banerjee on #DeMonetisation— ANI (@ANI_news) December 30, 2016
SBNs (Specified bank notes) cannot form part of banks’ cash balances from the close of business as on December 31, 2016: RBI— ANI (@ANI_news) December 30, 2016
All bank branches(other than those of DCCBs)who have accumulated SBNs as at the close of business on December 30,2016 are required(cont):RBI— ANI (@ANI_news) December 30, 2016
With closure of facility of exchange of SBNs at close of bsns on Dec30, banks should report info on collection of SBNs on Dec30 at email:RBI— ANI (@ANI_news) December 30, 2016
Delhi: Today being the last day to submit demonetised notes, people seen queuing up outside RBI #DeMonetisation pic.twitter.com/LjhkeRdacC— ANI (@ANI_news) December 30, 2016
Bihar: Tattered demonetised notes of Rs 500 found by locals in Gopalganj. Police on the spot for further investigation #DeMonetisation pic.twitter.com/QmYMDbFRsF— ANI (@ANI_news) December 30, 2016
Some asuras are always trying to disturb the peace during the yagna. But this Prime Minister is determined.(2/2)— M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) December 30, 2016
1.Penalties for possessing defunct notes
On Dec 28 Cabinet cleared the Specified Bank Notes Cessation of Liabilities Ordinance, which makes it illegal to possess defunct bills beyond a threshhold limit after March 31 next year. Offenders can be slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000, or five times the cash held, whichever is higher.
2. Depositing demonetised notes
Demonetised notes can still be deposited at select branches of the Reserve Bank of India (by select sections of society) until March 31, after submitting a declaration form.
3. No clarity yet on cut-off date
Official sources who said the Cabinet had approved the ordinance, didn't say whether the penalties prescribed by it will apply to those who're holding on to their old notes to deposit them between December 30 and March 31, or only after March 31.
4. Last chance for black money holders
People who possess unaccounted wealth have one last chance to come clean: by making declarations under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, a scheme which opened on December 17 and closes on March 31, 2017. The scheme prescribes tax at the rate of 30 per cent on the undisclosed income, a surcharge of 33 per cent of the tax, and a penalty of 10 per cent on the income, in addition to a mandatory deposit of 25 per cent of the income. Those who don't declare the black money under the scheme now, but show it later in a tax return form, will be slapped with a total levy of 77.25 per cent in taxes and penalty.
5. Eligibility
People facing prosecution for offences such as corruption, money laundering, drug trafficking holding benami property, or violation of foreign exchange won't be eligible to be declarants under the scheme.
6. Action against benami property owners
Expect the government to crack down on holders of benami property next. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said his government will make a "dormant," decades-old law against benami property "operational" in the days to come.
7. E-mail to help citizens turn whistleblowers
Concerned citizens can write to blackmoneyinfo@incometax.gov.in to provide information on holders of unaccounted wealth.
8. I-T department action against non-filers
The Income Tax department is set to initiate action against as many as 67.54 lakh non-filers who carried out high-value transactions in the financial year 2014-15, but didn't file tax returns for 2015-16, a report said on December 25. Since November 8, the I-T department had already issued 3,589 notices to various entities for alleged tax evasion and hawala dealings, the report said. The department has already conducted several raids across the nation.
9.Toll-free helpline to educate citizens about cashless transactions
The government will soon launch a nation-wide toll-free helpline number '14444' to educate people about cashless transactions, and provide support related to such transactions. The Centre has already launched a TV channel, DigiShala (available on Doordarshan's DTH platform), and a website - http://cashlessindia.gov.in/ - to educate citizens about digital transactions.
10. Lucky draws to promote cashless transactions
The government has launched two lucky draws - Digi Dhan Yojana (for businessmen) and Lucky Grahak Yojana (for consumers) - to encourage digital transactions. Winners will be chosen daily and weekly under the Lucky Grahak Yojana and weekly under the Digi-Dhan Vyapar Yojana, leading up to a mega draw on April 14, 2017. After that, the scheme will be reviewed for further implementation.