Demonetisation Live: Bhim App With Fingerprint Verification Announced by PM Modi

Dec 30, 2016 9:33 am (IST)

1.Penalties for possessing defunct notes

On Dec 28 Cabinet cleared the Specified Bank Notes Cessation of Liabilities Ordinance, which makes it illegal to possess defunct bills beyond a threshhold limit after March 31 next year. Offenders can be slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000, or five times the cash held, whichever is higher.

2. Depositing demonetised notes

Demonetised notes can still be deposited at select branches of the Reserve Bank of India (by select sections of society) until March 31, after submitting a declaration form.

3. No clarity yet on cut-off date

Official sources who said the Cabinet had approved the ordinance, didn't say whether the penalties prescribed by it will apply to those who're holding on to their old notes to deposit them between December 30 and March 31, or only after March 31.

4. Last chance for black money holders

People who possess unaccounted wealth have one last chance to come clean: by making declarations under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, a scheme which opened on December 17 and closes on March 31, 2017. The scheme prescribes tax at the rate of 30 per cent on the undisclosed income, a surcharge of 33 per cent of the tax, and a penalty of 10 per cent on the income, in addition to a mandatory deposit of 25 per cent of the income. Those who don't declare the black money under the scheme now, but show it later in a tax return form, will be slapped with a total levy of 77.25 per cent in taxes and penalty.

5. Eligibility

People facing prosecution for offences such as corruption, money laundering, drug trafficking holding benami property, or violation of foreign exchange won't be eligible to be declarants under the scheme.





6. Action against benami property owners

Expect the government to crack down on holders of benami property next. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said his government will make a "dormant," decades-old law against benami property "operational" in the days to come.





7. E-mail to help citizens turn whistleblowers

Concerned citizens can write to blackmoneyinfo@incometax.gov.in to provide information on holders of unaccounted wealth.





8. I-T department action against non-filers

The Income Tax department is set to initiate action against as many as 67.54 lakh non-filers who carried out high-value transactions in the financial year 2014-15, but didn't file tax returns for 2015-16, a report said on December 25. Since November 8, the I-T department had already issued 3,589 notices to various entities for alleged tax evasion and hawala dealings, the report said. The department has already conducted several raids across the nation.





9.Toll-free helpline to educate citizens about cashless transactions

The government will soon launch a nation-wide toll-free helpline number '14444' to educate people about cashless transactions, and provide support related to such transactions. The Centre has already launched a TV channel, DigiShala (available on Doordarshan's DTH platform), and a website - http://cashlessindia.gov.in/ - to educate citizens about digital transactions.





10. Lucky draws to promote cashless transactions

The government has launched two lucky draws - Digi Dhan Yojana (for businessmen) and Lucky Grahak Yojana (for consumers) - to encourage digital transactions. Winners will be chosen daily and weekly under the Lucky Grahak Yojana and weekly under the Digi-Dhan Vyapar Yojana, leading up to a mega draw on April 14, 2017. After that, the scheme will be reviewed for further implementation.