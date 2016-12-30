LIVE NOW
Demonetisation Live: Bhim App With Fingerprint Verification Announced by PM Modi

News18.com | December 30, 2016, 10:16 PM IST
Event Highlights

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a new mobile app 'BHIM' to encourage e-transactions at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. The app is named after Dalit icon Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

PM Modi also felicitated the first set of 7,229 winners of Digi Dhan - Lucky Draw under which daily reward of Rs 1,000 will be given to 15,000 lucky consumers for a period of 100 days.

Only consumers using UPI, USSD, AEPS and RuPay cards were included in the draw.

Earlier in the day, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Friday raked up the attack on the Centre and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked five questions over demonetisation.

The 50-day deadline to deposit the old Rs 500/1,000 notes in banks comes to an end on Friday but those having these notes still have time to deposit it at RBI counters till March 31.

As it happened.

Dec 30, 2016 6:02 pm (IST)

A lottery app has been named after Ambedkar by Centre. This is crude mentality and insult to backward classes: Mamata Banerjee


Dec 30, 2016 5:50 pm (IST)

Normalcy has been restored to a large extent: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley


Dec 30, 2016 5:42 pm (IST)

I hope the restrictions on cash withdrawal will be withdrawn. Will normalcy of life be restored now? Mamata Banerjee


Dec 30, 2016 5:42 pm (IST)

Today is the end of Modiji’s self-set 50-day deadline; the country went through a tumultuous situation: Mamata Banerjee on Demonetisation


Dec 30, 2016 5:40 pm (IST)

The number of people involved in black marketing of currency itself shows PM's decision for demonetization: FM Arun Jaitley


Dec 30, 2016 5:37 pm (IST)

Things have normalised to a large extent. Post 31st December would urge media to not show queues of Dec 10: FM Arun Jaitley


Dec 30, 2016 5:36 pm (IST)

New Agreement with Switzerland to bring in a lot of transparency: FM Arun Jaitley


Dec 30, 2016 5:35 pm (IST)

After 2019, the entire capital gains tax will come to India: FM Arun Jaitley


Dec 30, 2016 5:34 pm (IST)

All investments from April 1, 2017- April 1, 2019 will be taxed at half rate: Arun Jaitley 


Dec 30, 2016 5:33 pm (IST)

From 2019 Swiss officials will give real time info to Indian tax officials: Arun Jaitley


Dec 30, 2016 5:32 pm (IST)

DTAA Amendments necessary to fight black money menace, round-tripping: Arun Jaitley


Dec 30, 2016 5:30 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 5:30 pm (IST)

2016 has been historic because 3 double taxation avoidance agreements which provided routes to evade taxations have been blocked: FM Arun Jaitley


Dec 30, 2016 5:29 pm (IST)

All concerns of Singapore investors addressed, in coming months we will take talks further with India: Arun Jaitley


Dec 30, 2016 5:29 pm (IST)

On 10 May '16, we had amended the DTAA with Mauritius, on 18 Nov '16, DTAA with Cyprus was amended and today we amended it with Singapore: Arun Jaitley


Dec 30, 2016 5:27 pm (IST)

India and Singapore has today signed third protocol of the avoidance of double taxation: FM Arun Jaitley 


Dec 30, 2016 5:01 pm (IST)

Make at least one digital payment and I guarantee, you'll become addicted to it: PM Modi


Dec 30, 2016 4:59 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 4:59 pm (IST)

1.2 crore families have given up LPG subsidies till date: PM Modi


Dec 30, 2016 4:54 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 4:51 pm (IST)

I want to thank the media today. Once media get into something, it creates a debate and an impact. When some VIPs used to roam around and show off their VIP luxuries, media questioned them and made sure that this VIP culture comes to an end: PM Modi


Dec 30, 2016 4:49 pm (IST)

I am thankful to the media as this has helped Govt to formulate schemes and take up initiatives to empower the poor: PM Modi


Dec 30, 2016 4:43 pm (IST)

Look at the newspapers 3 years ago, the news was about what is lost (in scams), today it is about what has come back or what is the gain: PM Modi


Dec 30, 2016 4:39 pm (IST)

For those with a positive mindset, India has several opportunities: PM Modi


Dec 30, 2016 4:38 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 4:37 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 4:34 pm (IST)

Mantra of Dr. Ambedkar was to work for the upliftment of the poor. And the biggest power of technology is that it can empower the poor: PM Modi


Dec 30, 2016 4:31 pm (IST)

Furthering digital connectivity would do wonders for our nation: PM Modi


Dec 30, 2016 4:31 pm (IST)

There was a time when the poor were termed as 'Angootha chaap,' but today this 'angootha' has become their identity and is empowering them: PM Modi


Dec 30, 2016 4:30 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 4:28 pm (IST)

The BHIM App is very simple to use: PM Modi


Dec 30, 2016 4:26 pm (IST)

Dr. Ambedkar's thesis offers significant insights of various economic issues: PM Modi


Dec 30, 2016 4:25 pm (IST)

Launch of the BHIM App is significant. In addition to his role in making of the Constitution, Dr. Ambedkar was also a great economist: PM Modi


Dec 30, 2016 4:24 pm (IST)

15,000 people to get Rs 1,000 worth prizes daily for next 100 days on digi payments: PM Modi


Dec 30, 2016 4:23 pm (IST)

The mega draw will take place on 14th April, the birth anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar: PM Modi


Dec 30, 2016 4:22 pm (IST)

Prizes are given to those who make transactions of more than Rs 50 and less than Rs 3000, so that the poor can win: PM Modi


Dec 30, 2016 4:22 pm (IST)

Over the 100 day period, several families will be given the prizes: PM Modi


Dec 30, 2016 4:21 pm (IST)

These two initiatives, the Lucky Grahak Yojana and DigiDhan Vyapar Yojana are a Christmas gift to the nation: PM Modi


Dec 30, 2016 4:20 pm (IST)

PM Modi conducted lucky draw for 'Lucky Grahak Yojana' and 'Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana' at the Digi Dhan Mela. Total 7229 winners


Dec 30, 2016 4:19 pm (IST)

PM Narendra Modi speaking at the Digi-Dhan Mela in Delhi's Talkatora Stadium


Dec 30, 2016 4:07 pm (IST)

Digital India, Digital Payment, Digi Dhan are part of campaigns to build a developed India: Union Minister RS Prasad


Dec 30, 2016 4:04 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 4:04 pm (IST)


Tihar Jail is now a complete digidhan Sansthan.


Dec 30, 2016 4:03 pm (IST)

Ravi Shankar Prasad is addressing the people at Digi Dhan Mela


Dec 30, 2016 4:01 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 4:00 pm (IST)

PM Modi is felicitating the winners of Lucky Grahak Yojna from various places & District Collectors who initiated the digital payments


Dec 30, 2016 3:57 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 3:53 pm (IST)

PM Narendra Modi launches a mobile app "Bhim" to make digital payments easier at the Digi-Dhan Mela


Dec 30, 2016 3:46 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 3:43 pm (IST)

PM is all set to launch a new app which will ease the digital transaction


Dec 30, 2016 3:41 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 3:40 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 3:40 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 3:39 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 3:37 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 3:35 pm (IST)

PM Narendra Modi is at Digi Dhan Mela programme at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. He will address the nation shortly


Dec 30, 2016 3:09 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 2:50 pm (IST)

Prime Minister to launch an APP for flexible e-transactions


Dec 30, 2016 2:48 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 2:48 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 2:47 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi to answer his questions:

1. How much black money has been retrieved since Nov 8?

2. How much economic loss has India suffered? How many people have lost their sources of income?

3. How many people have died due to demonetisation? Has the Government compensated their families? If not, then why not?

4. Who were the experts consulted by the pm before taking this decision?

5. Who were the people who deposited more than 25 lakhs in the banks, 2 months prior to demonetisation?

 


Dec 30, 2016 2:11 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 2:10 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 2:10 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 1:49 pm (IST)

​Piyush Goyal exlusive speaks to CNN-News18 on Demonetisation:

* Objective have been largely meet

* people did go through pain

* Peeople is moving towards a formal economy

* Note ban is a new experiment that was never tried before. 

* Farmers should not worry as they are not entitled to pay tax

* India moving towards a formal economy

* PM Modi has a modern vision and people are only getting used to it now.

* We have mechanisms in place to look into dubious accounts

* We are a responsive government so whenever we saw something wrong we changed the rules accordingly

* Manmohan Singh did not account for the informal economy before making the statement about the GDP shrinking

* People getting use to PM's vision.

* We are incentivising e-transactions but we are not penalising cash transaction.

* If the economy of the country improves then automatically there will be more money for people.

* Condonlenses to the family memebers of those who lost their while standing in que. Though I dont    know about the circumstances with led to their deaths.

* Cleaning up economy biggest benfit. 

* Demonetisation relief for people in 2017.

* We are not ostrich-like

* BJP will secure a historic win in UP


Dec 30, 2016 1:41 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 1:33 pm (IST)
Cash Crunch to Affect Salary Withdrawal, Says Kerala Minister
Dec 30, 2016 1:24 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give note ban speech at 3:30 pm today.

Venkaiah Naidu to hold a press conference at 4:15 pm

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to address a Press Conference today at 5.00 pm.

 


Dec 30, 2016 1:07 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 1:06 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 1:06 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 1:05 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 1:01 pm (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 12:02 pm (IST)
Saibaba Temple Gets Rs 31.73 Crore in Donations Post Note Ban
Dec 30, 2016 11:43 am (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 11:38 am (IST)
Demonetisation: Last Day to Deposit Scrapped Rs 500, Rs 1,000 Notes
Dec 30, 2016 11:25 am (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 11:10 am (IST)

Demonetisation has brought 4 Cs together - Congress, Communist, Communal, Castiest - to save last C which is Corruption: Venkaiah Naidu


Dec 30, 2016 11:09 am (IST)

Now, onward the hardship of honest people will start receding and problems of dishonest will increase: Venkaiah Naidu 


Dec 30, 2016 11:07 am (IST)

Money is black or white will be decided after scrutiny. 50 days is not an end, it's the beginning: Venkaiah Naidu


Dec 30, 2016 11:07 am (IST)

This is biggest exercise ever taken by people in India. Biggest achievement is that money lying out of banking system has come to bank: Venkaiah Naidu


Dec 30, 2016 11:05 am (IST)

PM Modi's New Year's eve address to ease pain of people: Venkaiah Naidu


Dec 30, 2016 10:28 am (IST)

Congress should take the responsibility of the black money inflow in the nation as they ruled the nation for over 10 years: Venkaiah Naidu


Dec 30, 2016 10:26 am (IST)

All protests by Opposition against demonetisation have failed: Venkaiah Naidu


Dec 30, 2016 10:24 am (IST)

It is important for cash transactions to reduce as it will reduce corruption: Venkaiah Naidu


Dec 30, 2016 10:24 am (IST)

Demonetisation is a vaccine against scam which it is slowly showing effect: Venkaiah Naidu


Dec 30, 2016 10:20 am (IST)

150 BJP MPs would have never hit the green button in support of demonetisation in the Parliament: Derek O'Brien


Dec 30, 2016 10:19 am (IST)

Note ban was a bad decision: Derek O'Brien


Dec 30, 2016 10:19 am (IST)

Nothing has been done for the future generation and for curbing black money: Derek O'Brien


Dec 30, 2016 10:17 am (IST)

PM has ignored Parliament and Cabinet. If PM wanted to give better net connectivity and incentive he must have done it in Budget and then should have announced the demonetisation: Derek O'Brien


Dec 30, 2016 10:12 am (IST)

Demonetisation has not worked at all, It has derailed the economy: Derek O'Brien


Dec 30, 2016 10:10 am (IST)

Original plan of RBI to give 3-and-a-half lakh crore rupees to government is out of window now: Derek O'Brian


Dec 30, 2016 10:09 am (IST)

PM had set the deadline of 50 days which is now over, economy is in mess. Tomorrow is a good day to resign. PM must resign: Derek O'Brien


Dec 30, 2016 10:08 am (IST)

Economy will take months to recover as an impact of demonetisation: TMC Derek O'Brien


Dec 30, 2016 10:01 am (IST)

Dec 30, 2016 9:48 am (IST)
Borrowers Now Have 90 More Days to Repay Home, Car and Farm Loans
Dec 30, 2016 9:33 am (IST)

 

1.Penalties for possessing defunct notes

On Dec 28 Cabinet cleared the Specified Bank Notes Cessation of Liabilities Ordinance, which makes it illegal to possess defunct bills beyond a threshhold limit after March 31 next year. Offenders can be slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000, or five times the cash held, whichever is higher.

 

2. Depositing demonetised notes

Demonetised notes can still be deposited at select branches of the Reserve Bank of India (by select sections of society) until March 31, after submitting a declaration form. 

 

3. No clarity yet on cut-off date

Official sources who said the Cabinet had approved the ordinance, didn't say whether the penalties prescribed by it will apply to those who're holding on to their old notes to deposit them between December 30 and March 31, or only after March 31.

 

4. Last chance for black money holders

People who possess unaccounted wealth have one last chance to come clean: by making declarations under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, a scheme which opened on December 17 and closes on March 31, 2017. The scheme prescribes tax at the rate of 30 per cent on the undisclosed income, a surcharge of 33 per cent of the tax, and a penalty of 10 per cent on the income, in addition to a mandatory deposit of 25 per cent of the income. Those who don't declare the black money under the scheme now, but show it later in a tax return form, will be slapped with a total levy of 77.25 per cent in taxes and penalty.

 

5. Eligibility

People facing prosecution for offences such as corruption, money laundering, drug trafficking holding benami property, or violation of foreign exchange won't be eligible to be declarants under the scheme.
 
 

6. Action against benami property owners

Expect the government to crack down on holders of benami property next. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said his government will make a "dormant," decades-old law against benami property "operational" in the days to come.
 
 

7. E-mail to help citizens turn whistleblowers

Concerned citizens can write to blackmoneyinfo@incometax.gov.in to provide information on holders of unaccounted wealth.
 
 

8. I-T department action against non-filers

The Income Tax department is set to initiate action against as many as 67.54 lakh non-filers who carried out high-value transactions in the financial year 2014-15, but didn't file tax returns for 2015-16, a report said on December 25. Since November 8, the I-T department had already issued 3,589 notices to various entities for alleged tax evasion and hawala dealings, the report said. The department has already conducted several raids across the nation.
 
 

9.Toll-free helpline to educate citizens about cashless transactions

The government will soon launch a nation-wide toll-free helpline number '14444' to educate people about cashless transactions, and provide support related to such transactions. The Centre has already launched a TV channel, DigiShala (available on Doordarshan's DTH platform), and a website - http://cashlessindia.gov.in/ - to educate citizens about digital transactions.
 
 

10. Lucky draws to promote cashless transactions

The government has launched two lucky draws - Digi Dhan Yojana (for businessmen) and Lucky Grahak Yojana (for consumers) - to encourage digital transactions. Winners will be chosen daily and weekly under the Lucky Grahak Yojana and weekly under the Digi-Dhan Vyapar Yojana, leading up to a mega draw on April 14, 2017. After that, the scheme will be reviewed for further implementation.


Dec 30, 2016 9:18 am (IST)
Nothing Political in Demonetisation Move, Congress is Desperate: PM
Dec 30, 2016 8:56 am (IST)
All the Notifications, Clarifications, Changes Since Note Ban
Dec 30, 2016 8:43 am (IST)

PM's New Year speech is expected to be based on the money being put into Jan Dhan accounts of BPL a/c holders, tax incentives for those who use digital wallets and benami property. 


Dec 30, 2016 8:33 am (IST)

As many as 60 lakh individuals and firms have made large deposits totalling an astonishing Rs 7 lakh crore in old notes, top government officials said on Thursday.


Dec 30, 2016 8:14 am (IST)
Holding on to Junked Notes to Invite Minimum Rs 10,000 Fine, No Jail Term

