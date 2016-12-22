Demonetisation Live: Asked Serious Questions But PM Mocked Me, Says Rahul

Event Highlights
New Delhi: New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighted NDA government's failure in addressing a wide range of issues.
Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, Rahul Gandhi said the Narendra Modi-led NDA government's demonetisation scheme has forced the farmers and daily-wagers of the country to life in abject poverty while the rich live an extravagant lifestyle.
"The decision on demonetisation was not against black money or corruption... it was against the poor of this country," he said.
Rahul Gandhi alleged that PM Modi is protecting the interest of the rich people that's why he sent off Vijay Mallya and Lalit Modi to London.
Rahul also attacked Modi on issues like black money, surgical strike, Sahara papers and employment generation.
Earlier, Rahul led his counter attack on Twitter and referred to the raids on Sahara group in 2012-12.
मोदीजी पहले यह तो बताइये कि 2012/13 के इन 10 packets में क्या था? pic.twitter.com/gCso0R7SZC
— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 22, 2016
Prime Minister Modi had ridiculed the Congress V-P during his speech in Varanasi and said that all this while he was not sure what kind of a "packet" Rahul was.
"Now we know what is inside this packet," PM Modi had said.
Businessman Parsamal Lodha, arrested for converting over Rs 25 crore old currency into new,sent to 7 day ED remand by Delhi Court— ANI (@ANI_news) December 22, 2016
How many black money holders have been put in jail by Modiji? Not even one; he instead made Modi(lalit) and Mallya run away: Rahul Gandhi— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 22, 2016
Modi hatao desh bachao is the only slogan, from 1-8 Jan we will do agitation on block level: WB CM Mamata Banerjee #DeMonetisation— ANI (@ANI_news) December 22, 2016
Congress VP Rahul Gandhi addresses Jan Akrosh Rally in Bahraich:
* PM made fun of my facts
* I request our PM to answer my questions
* Demonetisation was against the poor people not against the black money hoaders.
* It was only the poor who was suffering due to Modiji's note ban move.
* Rich not standing in queue
* Our nation is now divided in 2 parts
* PM made fun of the fact I stated.
* Alleges PM for letting Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya flee from the nation.
* PM targets farmers, poor, labourer and backward class.
* Alleges PM Modi of giving Mallya a candy worth 1200 cr.
* In reply to Modi, Rahul quotes Ghalib: Har ek baat pe kahte ho tum ki tu kya hai...
* PM Modi stood with the industralists.
* Demonetisation is not a surgical trike on black money. It was fire bombing on people of the country.
* PM joked that the cash in our pocket is now just worthless paper...this money was the hard earned cash of the poor.
* PM had promised 2cr jobs but all that he has done is shut down factories. Unemployment is at a 60 year high because of Demonetisation.
* PM snatched MNREGA for poor.
* If a farmer doesnt repay his loan; he is branded a thief.. If an industrialist doenst pay back a loan he is called a defaulter..
* .PM should target these industrialist, but he is not doing anything to them because they helped him become PM.
* Note ban waive off loans of rich industralists.
* PM Modi is a super event planner.
Mumbai: Rs 28 lakh in new Rs 2000 notes seized from a passenger, going to Dubai, at Mumbai Airport. pic.twitter.com/UeOvMMXVAJ— ANI (@ANI_news) December 22, 2016
Chennai: IT Dept conducts raid at former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Rammohan Rao's son Vivek Rao's office in Nandanam. pic.twitter.com/muoAdmDUA8— ANI (@ANI_news) December 22, 2016
Cash worth Rs.29.5 lakh seized from Manoranjan Das in Balasore under Hyderabad director general charge.
Out of this Rs.17 lakh is in the new denomination of Rs.2000.
Further, a search operation is being conducted at different locations in Bhubaneswar and Kolkata on Sirajuddin & co-involved in mining contracts and exports under Hyderabad digit charge
(Hubli) Karnataka: Police arrests two people with Rs 29.98 Lakh in new currency notes.— ANI (@ANI_news) December 22, 2016
While addressing at BHU, PM Narendra Modi speaks on Demonetistaion
* Whenever we start cleaning up garbage the stench rises
* There are decades worth of garbage that needs to be cleaned and I have taken up the burden to clean it up
* People say that PM Modi was not aware of the scale of this operation but what I was not aware of was how certain politicians in this country will side with the corrupt.
* Didnt expect parties to take side with corruption.
* I bow to the people of this country for the pain that they have gone through.
* I know people have suffered alot.
* There was a time when silver was used as currency then came paper and now its time to use tech for currency.
* The ruckus in Parliament is like the cover fire that Pakistan gives to terrorists.
* I am happy to see that Rahul Gandhi is learning how to give speech.
* I seek help from the youth to educate the people on net banking.
* This country will become clean. It will shine like gold that has been forged in fire
* Naxals are surrendering in large numbers post Demonetisation.
* Note ban move will transform India.
* Will not back out at any cost.
* Few have black money, few has black heart.
* Taunts Rahul Gandhi, says now we have seen what the 'quake' is all about.
* Poverty was during Manmohan Singh's legacy.
Madhya Pradesh: Fake notes in new Rs 2000 denomination worth Rs 2 lakhs seized in Chhatarpur's Lavkushnagar, two arrested.— ANI (@ANI_news) December 22, 2016
* Income tax officials have seized Rs 40 lakh in new 2000 rupee notes in Kochi on Wednesday.
* 5 people have been taken into custody and their statements are being recorded.
* Income tax officials said that the five are hailing from Tamil Nadu and was in a four-wheeler when the cash was seized.
* IT officials say that they have come to exchange these notes for demonetised notes for a commission.
* Probe underway on how they managed to Get Rs 40 lakh of new 2000 rupees.
ACB conduct raids, from early morning, in the office and residences of following Govt. officials
1) Basavaraju, Asst. Director, Town Planning, BBMP, Mahadevapur, Bangalore.
2) H L Puttaraju, Asst. Engineer, PWD, Irrigation, Hangal Sub Division, Chitradurga.
3) Umesh N Patil, Asst. Executive Engineer, KRIDL Sub Division, Davanagere.
4) Dr. S Pampapathi, Principal, District Training Centre, District Hospital, Bellary.
5) H R Rechanna, Teacher, Chamarajanagar.
6) Govinda Naik, FDA, Taluk Office, Beltangadi Taluk office and his Wife Smt. Leelavathi, Senior Women Health Assistant, Punjalakatte Health Center.
7) C S Vinay Kumar, Revenue Collector, BBMP, Puttenahalli Ward, Bangalore.
DRI intercepted Rs 1.34 Crore in Rs 2000 denomination from five persons in the early morning hours near Chennai Airport.— ANI (@ANI_news) December 22, 2016
ED arrests Paras Mal Lodha, involved in conversion of more than Rs 25 Crores of old notes to new notes in Shekhar Reddy & Rohit Tandon cases— ANI (@ANI_news) December 22, 2016
#FLASH: Kolkata businessman Parsamal Lodha arrested by ED for converting over Rs 25 crore old currency into new.— ANI (@ANI_news) December 22, 2016
* ED arrests Kolkata Businessman Parasmal Lodha
* He was earlier detained from Mumbai airport.
* He has been arrested as the money caught from the office of lawyer Rohit Tandon belonged to Parasmal Lodha.
* IT had found 13 cr from the premises of Rohit Tandon which included 2.60 cr in new currency.
* Last week, the Delhi Police recovered Rs 13.65 crore in cash, including Rs 2.60 crore in new currency notes, from its raid on lawyer Rohit Tandon's firm.
Black money crackdown in number:
More than 734 intrusive actions taken by Income tax department since November 8 till Dec 20.
About 3200 notices sent for verification of suspicious Hugh value transactions
IT has seized more than Rs 500 crore of cash, gold, and jewelry Of this Rs 500cr, Rs 421cr is cash Rs 92 crore of new currency seized in cash
Total undisclosed income unearthed is of Rs 3300 crore.
IT has sent over 200 cases to ED and CBI
ED and CBI conducted raids in co-operative banks in Kerala:
*ED officials conducted inspections in the district co-operative banks of Kannur, Kozhikode, and Trissur.
*While CBI officials conducted inspections of records of district co-operative banks in Kollam and Malappuram service co-operative bank.
*They are checking the records of deposits after November 8.
