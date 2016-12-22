Demonetisation Live: Asked Serious Questions But PM Mocked Me, Says Rahul

New Delhi: New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighted NDA government's failure in addressing a wide range of issues.

Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, Rahul Gandhi said the Narendra Modi-led NDA government's demonetisation scheme has forced the farmers and daily-wagers of the country to life in abject poverty while the rich live an extravagant lifestyle.

"The decision on demonetisation was not against black money or corruption... it was against the poor of this country," he said.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that PM Modi is protecting the interest of the rich people that's why he sent off Vijay Mallya and Lalit Modi to London.

Rahul also attacked Modi on issues like black money, surgical strike, Sahara papers and employment generation.

Earlier, Rahul led his counter attack on Twitter and referred to the raids on Sahara group in 2012-12.

मोदीजी पहले यह तो बताइये कि 2012/13 के इन 10 packets में क्या था? pic.twitter.com/gCso0R7SZC — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 22, 2016

Prime Minister Modi had ridiculed the Congress V-P during his speech in Varanasi and said that all this while he was not sure what kind of a "packet" Rahul was.

"Now we know what is inside this packet," PM Modi had said.

