Divided Oppn Questions PM's Silence on Corruption Charges

A divided Opposition took on PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday, questioning his silence over the corruption charges against him.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanded a probe into allegations that Modi benefited financially from Sahara and Birla corporate houses when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister, while West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee asked if he would resign if the cash flow situation doesn't improve in 50 days.

The joint press conference was attended by the Trinamool Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the DMK and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, while the JD-U, Samajwadi Party, BSP, CPI(M) and NCP decided to give it a miss.

BSP chief Mayawati accused the Centre of being anti-Dalit a day after ED searches revealed that over Rs 100 crore were deposited in a BSP account after demonetisation. Hitting back, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the allegations were politically motivated.

Here's a recap of the day's developments