Divided Oppn Questions PM's Silence on Corruption Charges

A divided Opposition took on PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday, questioning his silence over the corruption charges against him.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanded a probe into allegations that Modi benefited financially from Sahara and Birla corporate houses when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister, while West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee asked if he would resign if the cash flow situation doesn't improve in 50 days.
The joint press conference was attended by the Trinamool Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the DMK and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, while the JD-U, Samajwadi Party, BSP, CPI(M) and NCP decided to give it a miss.
BSP chief Mayawati accused the Centre of being anti-Dalit a day after ED searches revealed that over Rs 100 crore were deposited in a BSP account after demonetisation. Hitting back, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the allegations were politically motivated.
Ravi Shankar Prasad takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi:
Rahul Gandhi should reply, Does he have a problem that corrupt people are being caught every day?
We can see that stress on Rahul Gandhi's face. I challenge Rahul to answer about 2G, Coal scam, Adarsh and CWG.
I was a member of JPC on 2G and I can tell you how Congress tried to modulate by putting pressure on the members.
The nation is with Modi so stop thinking of his resignation.
Rahul Gandhi on his meeting with PM Modi:
I did a 30-day campaign where I committed to the people of UP that I will have 2 crore of their forms filled up and will take it to the PM. And I fulfilled my commitment. In that meeting, I requested the PM to fulfill 3 demands of farmers.
Why aren't you waving off farmers' loans? PM was silent he didn't give an answer. This was the crux of the meeting.
Any action against corruption that PM wants to take, we support him. Mallya Ji should be brought back. Swiss Bank has given you a list. We want to know the truth. But an allegation has been levelled against PM Modi. Now if you are ignoring the allegation than how you will save your credibility?, asks Rahul Gandhi
Indian people are asking the aim of this move and this is the reason we are raising questions. Broadly, everyone is taking a line that demonetization is a failed move. Modi Ji has charges of corruption. In Jain diaries, four of your ministers resigned. Advani Ji resigned in Jain diaries. PM's full name is there. Payment details are also there: Rahul Gandhi
This was PM's personal initiative.
This is world's biggest arbitrary financial experiment. Not in the history of the world a financial experiment like this has happened.
If you are the PM and you will be making a policy on your own then you will have to inform the people what is the aim of this policy.
The logic government gave behind this move was black money which ended, then came counterfeit, fake currency and terrorism it ended.
PM should answer the nation, that what was the real motive of #DeMonetisation and what will he do for those affected by it: Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/OjGLSF3YKD— ANI (@ANI_news) December 27, 2016
This has send the country 20 years back in time: WB CM Mamata Banerjee #DeMonetisation pic.twitter.com/A1zKl5rWXz— ANI (@ANI_news) December 27, 2016
* Note ban is a complete scam
* Biggest scam since Independence
* Where is PM's achay din??
* 3 DAYS are left for completing 50 days. Country has gone 20 yrs back
* Is this the achay din PM promised?
* If things wont improve will you quit.(asks Modi)
* Big blow to India's development
* Modi government becomes cashless, faceless and baseless.
* Rajiv Gandhi got telecom revolution in India.
* Will PM lift restriuction post 30th December
* Poor bearing burnt due to demonetisation
* Federal Structure has been destroyed completely
Sharing the details of Chardham Highways Development Project https://t.co/G97LZscn2W— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 27, 2016
* It was a routine exercise by ED
* Why is she playing Dalit card I don't know
* We condemn the allegation made on PM.
* It is just politically motivated.
* Deposits were made before her PC on Monday. Cong-SP relations everything something new comes out.
* BJP thinks that UP people wants a change and no alliance will avert it.
* From Monday I have been hearing that parties are boycotting the meet. Let see how many boycots or support does Rahul Gandhi get. (on Opposition meeting)
* BJP will give its account to Election Commission.
* The question is how small notes were converted by depositing it after Nov 8. I am quoting Mayawati's statement only.
* Mayawati needs to explain DA and other cases against her I do not want to make any comments against her family members.
Delhi: Leaders arrive at Constitution Club for opposition meet pic.twitter.com/60UL3UEq1F— ANI (@ANI_news) December 27, 2016
OROP ka budget lagta hai Rs 10,000 cr se jyada, yeh Rs 500 cr dal ke (by Cong) humare desh ke jawaano ki ankh mein dool jhokna nahi hua?-PM— ANI (@ANI_news) December 27, 2016
Yeh Deo bhoomi hai, yeh veeron ki bhi bhoomi hai, aur is dharti pe aap mujhe ashirwadh dene aaye, main aapko naman karta hoon: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/eW6DETFv6T— ANI (@ANI_news) December 27, 2016
PM Modi addresses Parivartan Rally in Dehradun
* You have overwhelmed me, I can see so many people & am happy that women have joined this rally in large numbers
* The inauguration of Char Dham project is a tribute to those who lost their lives during Uttarakhand flash floods.
* Asks whether he should have started the fight against Corruption.
* In reality, the budget for OROP is over Rs 10,000 crore. Why did they (Congress) betray the Jawans.
* My government took the initiative & said that we provide electricity in the villages within 1000 days. Over 12,000 villages have already been electrified
* No one worked for Utttarakhand in last 70 years.
* Takes a jib a government.
* Politics is not a program for me.
* Char dham project move not political
* Char Dham project offers employment opportunities for the people of Uttarakhand.
* Army jawans were demanding OROP for the last 40 years, the party that ruled the country then never thought of their demands
* We will end corruption.
*No interview for category C,D
* Black money has ruined India.
* Countrymen are standing with me and they are acting as my shield
* Note Ban is a swachata abhiyaan.
* I know you have faced a lot of inconvenience but despite that the nation came forward to fight against corruption.
* I am fighting for the honest people living in this country.
*In one stroke fake notes, terrorism, human trafficking, drug mafia were dealt with after demonetisation announcement on Nov 8
* I am fighting against people with kaala maan
Dehradun: PM Narendra Modi arrives at the venue of the Parivartan Rally, will address the rally shortly pic.twitter.com/5L24B8nDwp— ANI (@ANI_news) December 27, 2016
P Rama Mohana Rao said that he is still the Chief Secy, TN CM O Panneerselvam should explain this: MK Stalin, DMK pic.twitter.com/QEDgxrxBhL— ANI (@ANI_news) December 27, 2016
Uttarakhand: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates the Char Dham highway development programme in Dehradun pic.twitter.com/nJJD82xMtL— ANI (@ANI_news) December 27, 2016
BSP supremo Mayawati addresses media on Money depostied in his brother's account:
* BJP is frustrated and they are now misusing the government functionary to malign BSP's image in public.
* On Monday some of the news channels and newspapers managed by BJP a news was being shown on money deposited in BSP Bank account.
* I want to tell you BSP kept the rules in mind and deposited the money as a part of routine flouting no rules.
* The procedure to collect money was started way back.
* Co-incidently demonetisation also happened in between.
* This is party money as collected by our people.
* We have account for each and every penny.
* BSP flouted no rules.
* BJP, other parties doesn't want that a Dalit lady gets the key of an important state in Indian Politics.
* This moves shows their hatred towards BSP.
* My younger brother Anand Kumar and his family also shared the info with me.
* They told me even they didn't flouted any I-T Rules. They keep showing every now and then to bargain.
* BJP should make their account public.
* I am targetd because I am a dalit
* Rama Mohan Rao has all the rights to prove himself.
* CBI and Income Tax have their own rights. If they wanted to search they should first come to State Govt.
* We already condemned the Center Govt for straight away taking military forces to Chief Sec's house. We didn't keep mum.
* We all are following Amma's path.
* If Income Tax gets the information they will investigate.
* This raid we were not informed. They just came in.
*I don't know why Rammohan Rao is putting allegations on us.
* Income tax has not given a clear picture on Rama Mohan Rao so we dont have anything else to do other than removing him. Its a rule which we cannot change.
EX-TN Chief Rama Mohana Rao's briefing:
* I want to thank Rahul Gandhi for supporting my path
* Its a constitutional assault
* I am the chief secy
* I was under house arrest
* My son never lived with me
* I want to thank Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi for supporting my cause.
* If Jayalalithaa was alive then nobody would have the guts to come to my house.
* My office had confidential document
* How can enter anybody's house?
* I was under house arrest for 25 hours
* If they wanted to search my house, they could have transferred me. How much time does it take for a CM to transfer CS?
* Home Minister should have spoken to the Tamil Nadu Government.
* I dont have any link with Sekhar Reddy
* My life is in danger
* In absence of Jayalalithaa there is no security in Tamil Nadu
* No secret chamber in my house, what did government want from me
30 Dec ke badh bhi paise jama ho sakte hain RBI mein, aur RBI mein kaise honge uske liye ordinance toh aayega hi: Arjun Meghwal, MoS Finance pic.twitter.com/ZrT6rYJbmS— ANI (@ANI_news) December 27, 2016
During my Uttarakhand visit, will also address a public meeting in Dehradun.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 27, 2016
Adding of bypasses, tunnels, bridges & flyovers will ease travel. Proper slope stabilisation will ensure protection against landslides.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 27, 2016
*Fake currency with the face value of Rs 26.10 lakh, in the new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 denominations, were seized and two persons arrested.
* Giving details of currency seizure post demonetisation, so far around Rs 2 crore worth of old notes and Rs 70 lakh of new notes had been seized from Rajkot alone.